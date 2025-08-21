Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 21): Bitcoin Remains Below $114k, OKB Gains Nearly 50%

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $114k mark on Wednesday, continuing to see a downward trend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 45 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. OKB (OKB) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 50 percent. Mantle (MNT), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.86 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.55 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $113,672.08, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.21 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,232.59, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.71 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.31 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2172. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $114.74. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.14 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $179.93, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.39 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 21)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $188.26

24-hour loss: 49.25 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $2.34

24-hour gain: 11.54 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1838

24-hour gain: 7.20 percent

GateToken (GT)

Price: $17.96

24-hour gain: 5.30 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $5.86

24-hour gain: 4.81 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 21)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.27

24-hour loss: 7.49 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.27

24-hour loss: 3.27 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.31

24-hour loss: 3.07 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002988

24-hour loss: 2.14 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6399

24-hour loss: 1.85 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is attempting a bounce back with major tokens gaining over 4% in a day. With Bitcoin currently trading near the immediate resistance of $114,600, the next significant hurdles lie at $116,700 and $118,200. A clean breakout above $118,200 would confirm that momentum is back in favour of the bulls. For now, investors are closely watching macroeconomic indicators such as unemployment data and PMI figures due later today, which can further influence the market sentiment.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC rebounded to $114,700 from an intraday low near $112,400 after Federal Reserve minutes highlighted persistent inflation concerns and tariff-driven risks and kept the tone slightly hawkish. Attention now shifts to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday, where traders will look for clearer signals on the likelihood of a September rate cut.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s dip below $113,000 and XRP slipping under a key support level are reflective of short-term volatility driven by broader macro factors and market sentiment. However, such corrections are not uncommon in the crypto landscape. At Pi42, we view these pullbacks as part of a natural market cycle, often setting the stage for stronger rebounds. Investor focus should remain on the underlying fundamentals and long-term utility that continue to strengthen across major digital assets.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin has rebounded to $114,325 after dipping to $112,732, signaling that dip-buying demand remains resilient even as institutional flows weaken. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw over $520 million in outflows on Tuesday, highlighting cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes. Last week’s hotter-than-expected PPI data hinted at building inflationary pressure, which weighed on risk assets. The rebound suggests short-term support near $112.7K remains intact, but volatility looms. A hawkish Fed tone could drag BTC back toward $112K, while dovish hints may spark momentum toward $115.8K–$116.2K resistance, setting the stage for Bitcoin’s next decisive move.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Bitcoin has cooled off after hitting $124,000 last week, slipping back into the $113K range as the rally loses steam. Ethereum is also on shaky ground, struggling to stay comfortably above $4,100, which highlights the market’s cautious mood. Traders are on edge after the release of Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, with fading hopes of a September rate cut weighing on risk appetite across crypto.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After a 9.5% drop, the Bitcoin bulls attempted a recovery, which is now being challenged by the bears. The price has risen from the lows below $113,000 and is trading around $114,200, hinting towards a brief consolidated phase on the horizon. Besides, Ethereum surged above $4300, XRP is at $2.93 and Solana is heading close to $190. Meanwhile, Binance Coin appears to be poised to mark a new ATH soon as it quickly recovers above $868, while Cardano struggles at $0.88. The biggest gainers for the day are OKB with a 53% jump, followed by Morpho & Conflux. Besides, Mantle drops by 7.31%, Sky by 2.36% and Four by over 1%.”

