Bitcoin’s grind toward new highs has pulled large-cap altcoins back into focus, and Cardano (ADA) is again on watchlists heading into October. But while ADA eyes a push through tough overhead levels, one newer DeFi name, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), has been racking up gains during its presale. Here’s how the two stack up this month, why ADA’s upside looks measured, and why analysts think MUTM’s mechanics could deliver a sharper percentage move once adoption lands.

Cardano (ADA)

As of today, ADA trades around $0.85–$0.87 with a market capitalization near $30–31 billion, placing it firmly in the market’s upper tier. Technical traders are watching a band of resistance that has capped rallies multiple times in 2025, roughly $0.90 to $1.00, with several analyses noting prior break attempts stalling in that region.





What about a bigger move? Most mainstream forecasts peg ADA’s longer-run upside in the 150–200% zone during strong cycles, think a move toward $2 from current levels, contingent on broader liquidity, continued dev activity, and improving on-chain metrics. That’s meaningful in dollar terms, but ADA’s sheer size makes each incremental percentage gain capital-intensive compared with earlier-stage tokens.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. The aim is straightforward: create efficient on-chain markets where usage—supplying liquidity, borrowing against collateral, feeds back into token demand through the protocol’s economics.

The presale is designed with a near 20% step-ups per phase, which both paces price discovery and rewards early participation. It started at $0.01 and now MUTM is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, a 250% climb for Phase 1 buyers. Reported figures show $17M raised, 750M tokens allocated and 16.8K holders, with Phase 6 over 50% sold. The next phase is $0.04, and the listing price is fixed at $0.06. That structure gives early entrants large built-in upside once targets are met, while today’s buyers still have nearly 2x token appreciation into listing.

Why that matters: a transparent, stair-step presale tends to reduce chaos, signal demand, and keep attention on near-term milestones rather than vague future promises. It also creates a clear clock for participants, especially as later phases approach.

In parallel, the team has publicly stated that V1 of its lending/borrowing protocol is in development, tracking toward a Sepolia Testnet (Q4 2025) with core modules like liquidity pools, mtTokens (interest-bearing deposit receipts), debt tokens, and a liquidator bot, starting with ETH and USDT for lend/borrow/collateral. That pairing of fundraising with visible build progress is what many presales lack. (Team statements summarized from recent coverage.)

MUTM vs ADA

Cardano’s limitation is simple math. At a $31B market cap, a 2x move requires tens of billions in fresh capital, achievable in roaring markets, but not trivial. By contrast, MUTM’s low starting base makes multiples easier to achieve once the protocol’s usage lands. Analysts also point to structural demand as a differentiator: MUTM’s design ties token demand to activity rather than relying primarily on external narratives. That gives it a different return profile than large-caps like ADA, where price often lags fundamentals until the broader market tide lifts all boats.

How the DeFi protocol mechanics could outpace ADA’s % appreciation?

When liquidity providers deposit assets, they receive mtTokens, which accrue interest as proof of their supplied capital. This makes deposit receipts productive and keeps funds “sticky,” ensuring a more stable liquidity base over time.

In addition, according to the project’s model, a fraction of protocol fees is used to buy MUTM on the open market, and those purchased tokens are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. As platform usage grows, fee revenue can support consistent market purchases of MUTM that circulate back to active participants, creating a self-reinforcing demand loop that many analysts believe could drive stronger percentage appreciation than ADA’s more mature, capital-heavy structure.

Analysts argue this creates a demand loop that could push MUTM’s percentage performance ahead of large-caps, especially in the first 12–18 months post-listing, because usage doesn’t just correlate with price, it feeds it.





Beta Platform, Stablecoin, and Risk Controls

According to project communications, Mutuum Finance intends to debut a beta platform alongside token listing, giving holders immediate access to core functionality (supplying, borrowing, managing collateral) rather than waiting months for utility. That tends to accelerate real metrics, volumes, active wallets, outstanding borrows, supporting higher early trading ranges than “token-first, product-later” launches.

Borrowers can select variable rates that adjust with pool utilization or stable rates that lock costs at a premium, useful for budgeting repayment. All loans are overcollateralized with Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits. Example: at 75% LTV, depositing $1,000 in ETH would allow borrowing up to $750 of another supported asset; if collateral value slides and crosses thresholds, liquidation bots step in to stabilize the system.

The roadmap includes a native overcollateralized stablecoin to deepen internal liquidity and reduce reliance on external stables, historically a growth lever for credit protocols. On pricing safety, the design anticipates a layered oracle stack to mitigate manipulation and stale quotes, vital for fair liquidations and user trust.

Mutuum Finance reports a completed CertiK audit (90/100 Token Scan) and a $50,000 bug bounty across tiers to incentivize white-hat testing, alongside a real-time presale dashboard and Top 50 leaderboard for visibility. These steps help de-risk early usage and give participants clearer telemetry than most presales provide.

Price Outlook

For ADA in October, the near term still revolves around that $0.90–$1.00 ceiling. A clean break and hold above that range could set up tests of prior 2025 highs, but most longer-run projections remain in the 150–200% camp from current levels barring a broad market melt-up.

For MUTM, analysts tracking presales expect post-listing ranges around $0.30–$0.40 once the beta launches on time and usage starts quickly, with room to reassess as on-chain metrics arrive. Over the mid-run, mtTokens plus the buy-and-redistribute mechanic are frequently cited as the linchpins that can push price discovery beyond initial targets, particularly when expected stablecoin integration and L2 rollouts follow as planned.

