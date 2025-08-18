When it comes to the best crypto to buy right now, the presale space offers some big contenders, with BlockchainFX (BFX) and BlockDAG (BDAG) both making headlines. Yet, the difference between the two is clear: BlockchainFX is already rewarding holders with daily payouts, bonus tokens, and live utility, while BlockDAG is still in the build-up phase before launch.

At $0.019, BFX holders can access a fully functional trading platform, spend through BFX Visa cards, and collect passive income in both BFX and USDT before the first exchange listing. BlockDAG’s presale has impressive fundraising numbers, but its holders won’t see similar benefits until post-launch. For whales, that timing matters. They know that getting paid before listing while locking in a 3x price jump at launch is an advantage that’s too good to pass up.

Immediate Passive Income Before the First Listing

BlockchainFX has redefined what a presale can offer. At $0.019, buyers receive daily payouts in both BFX and USDT upto $25,000 from day one, thanks to real trading activity on its live platform covering crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities. Some large holders are already seeing significant returns before the coin even lists. In contrast, BlockDAG, while boasting strong community numbers and technological promise, offers no comparable pre-launch income stream, holders will need to wait until the network is fully live.

This is why whales lean toward BlockchainFX as the best crypto to buy. They’re stacking tokens and compounding rewards during the presale phase, not just waiting for speculative price action. Passive income before listing creates a head start that BlockDAG simply can’t match right now, making BFX a more immediate wealth-building opportunity.

Utility, Bonuses, and Real-World Use That Lock in Loyalty

While both BlockchainFX and BlockDAG aim to offer long-term ecosystem growth, BlockchainFX has already turned its promises into reality. The platform operates as a multi-asset “super app” audited by CertiK, enabling holders to trade hundreds of assets today. Its BFX Visa Cards, available in multiple tiers, allow global spending of crypto instantly. BlockDAG, though EVM-compatible and designed for high throughput, is still months from delivering similar utility to its presale buyers.

Then there’s the 30% token bonus with the BLOCK30 code, exclusive to BlockchainFX’s presale. Whales see this as instant profit potential and a way to scale their income from day one. BlockDAG’s presale bonuses are tied to its own incentive programs, but none combine live payouts, spending power, and bonus tokens in one package. For utility now, BlockchainFX is the standout.

Presale Momentum and the $0.05 Springboard

BlockchainFX’s presale is building steady momentum with over 4,000 participants and $5.3 million raised so far, backed by the fact it’s already a functioning revenue-generating platform. At $0.019 with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, a near-3x gain is locked in. Short-term projections push it toward $0.10–$0.25, with long-term estimates hitting $1 or more. BlockDAG’s fundraising has been record-breaking, but it remains a pre-utility asset until launch day.

For whales, this difference is crucial. The best crypto to buy isn’t just about hype, it’s about having multiple profit levers: launch price jumps, daily payouts, and bonus tokens. BlockchainFX offers all three now, while BlockDAG offers one later. That’s why those making the largest buys are moving into BFX before the price climbs in upcoming presale batches.

Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Both BlockchainFX and BlockDAG have attracted attention for different reasons, BlockDAG for its ambitious tech and large presale total, BlockchainFX for turning its ecosystem live during presale. But in 2025, speed to real rewards matters. BlockchainFX holders are already earning passive income, spending their crypto globally, and securing a 3x launch gain at $0.05 from a $0.019 entry.

BlockDAG may deliver big post-launch, but BlockchainFX is delivering now. That’s why whales consider it the best crypto to buy, it blends utility, yield, and growth potential in a way few presales ever have. The opportunity to buy in at $0.019 won’t last, and waiting means losing both the bonuses and the income advantage that early movers are locking in today.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.