Best Crypto To Buy Before Q2 2026: Analysts Highlight Mutuum Finance (MUTM) At $0.04

The market is starting to separate tokens that have already gone through full price discovery from early-stage projects where entry is still discounted. That’s why analysts keep pointing to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) when the conversation turns to the best crypto to buy now. MUTM is still in presale at $0.04, it’s building toward visible releases, and the roadmap is structured around launching utility in alignment with the token’s market debut—an approach that can accelerate demand as broader access opens.

What Mutuum Finance is building

Mutuum Finance is a decentralised, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol designed to let users earn yield on idle assets and unlock liquidity without selling their long-term positions. The project is positioning itself around recurring DeFi use cases—supplying liquidity for passive income and borrowing against collateral to stay exposed.

The protocol is designed around two lending models that broaden its appeal. P2C (peer-to-contract) pooled markets handle straightforward lending and borrowing through shared liquidity pools. P2P (peer-to-peer) markets add flexibility, allowing lenders and borrowers to set terms directly—rate, duration, and size—while also supporting higher-volatility assets in isolated agreements.

Practical examples of how users can benefit

In P2C pooled lending, the idea is simple: supply assets, earn yield, and keep the position on-chain. For example, supplying 12,000 USDT at an average 12% APY would generate roughly $1,440 over a year. Depositors receive mtTokens as proof of their position—so a USDT deposit is represented by mtUSDT at a 1:1 nominal ratio—making it easy to track the deposit while interest accrues.

Borrowing in P2C is built for users who want liquidity without exiting their holdings. Someone holding ETH through a bullish year can use ETH as collateral to borrow stablecoins and deploy that liquidity elsewhere, while still keeping exposure to ETH’s potential upside. Loans can be repaid at any time, which gives users flexibility to manage positions as market conditions change.

P2P markets are where the protocol becomes more customizable. Instead of accepting pool-driven terms, users can negotiate directly. That can be useful for specialised strategies or for assets that don’t fit pooled markets well. It also opens the door to lending or borrowing higher-volatility tokens with terms tailored to each agreement, allowing participants to choose the structure that matches their strategy.

Presale momentum

MUTM remains in Presale Phase 7 at $0.04, with a confirmed $0.06 launch price, keeping today’s entry level below the planned go-live milestone. The presale has raised $19.65M and passed 18,750+ holders, which signals broad participation while the token is still in its early distribution stage.

MUTM started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has reached $0.04 in the current phase, a 300% increase so far. In addition, over 800M tokens have already been taken from the presale allocation, meaning a large portion of the presale inventory is already absorbed as phases move upward.

For many investors, that’s the key before the Q2 angle: the price is still discounted relative to launch, but the presale structure is designed to step higher as demand continues.

V1 progress

Mutuum Finance is also building toward near-term delivery. The team is actively developing the V1 protocol for the Sepolia testnet, and the release is expected to go live soon, so users can try the core features in a live environment. The team also announced that the Halborn audit is fully completed for the V1 lending and borrowing protocol, which strengthens confidence as development progresses.

V1 is expected to begin with ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral, keeping the initial rollout focused on two assets widely recognised across the market. The foundational components planned for V1 include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. Mutuum Finance has also referenced a prior CertiK audit for the token smart contract with a strong score and launched a $50k bug bounty program in partnership with CertiK.

How the long-term $1.25 scenario is framed

Beyond launch, analysts often discuss bigger 2026 targets when a project combines early entry with expanding utility. One widely discussed long-term scenario for MUTM is $1.25. From the current $0.04, a move to $1.25 would represent a 31.25x increase, or about +3,025%.

The justification usually points to a multi-stage growth path. First comes the transition from presale into open trading, where broader access often triggers a rapid repricing. Then comes usage-driven demand, supported by the protocol’s design and planned incentives. Mutuum Finance also plans to use a portion of protocol revenue to buy MUTM on the open market and distribute it to mtToken stakers, tying platform activity to recurring token demand over time. Additional development plans, such as an overcollateralized stablecoin and multi-chain expansion, are often cited as longer-term catalysts that can broaden the user base and deepen activity.

For investors asking what crypto to buy now before Q2 2026, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being highlighted because it combines discounted presale pricing with a clear utility roadmap. The protocol’s P2C and P2P structure is designed to serve both straightforward passive income strategies and flexible, negotiated lending markets. With $19.65M raised, 18,750+ holders, the price still at $0.04 below the $0.06 launch level, and V1 preparing for Sepolia following the completed Halborn audit, MUTM is increasingly framed as a high-upside DeFi crypto to buy now while the early entry window is still open.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

