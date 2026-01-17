As the Indian cryptocurrency landscape evolves in 2026, the demand for reliable crypto trading platforms has reached an all-time high. With the integration of FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) regulations and the standardized 1% TDS and 30% tax laws, Indian traders are prioritising security and compliance alongside user experience.

On SunCrypto crypto exchange is the most straightforward way to buy and sell assets. Crypto Trading refers to a transaction where you purchase or sell a financial instrument (like Bitcoin, stocks, or gold) as a digital asset, investment and settlement, it is important to discuss further about the best crypto trading apps in India.

Here is a detailed look at the top 5 best crypto exchange in India for 2025.

SunCrypto

As a FIU-registered best crypto exchange in India, SunCrypto has emerged as a top contender in 2026, specifically catering to investors who seek access to a massive variety of tokens that are often unavailable on other Indian exchanges.

As a fully registered Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) service provider, SunCrypto adheres to Ministry of Finance guidelines, providing a secure and regulated environment for Indian traders.

SunCrypto offers over 600+ coins in INR pairs, including early access to trending sectors like AI-driven DeFi, GameFi (e.g., Yooldo), and Liquid Staking tokens. Also, legitimate projects like US Stocks, crypto tokens, and Gold-backed cryptocurrencies are available to maximise the profitability of user funds.

SunCrypto offers a high-performance desktop experience through its Web Spot (pro.suncrypto.in) and Web Futures (fno.suncrypto.in) platforms, featuring deep liquidity, advanced charting, and the industry’s lowest fees alongside premium perks like integrated tax filing, 24/7 customer support and personalised relationship managers according to trading volume.

SunCrypto’s interface is intentionally simplified, making it arguably the easiest app for a first-time buyer to navigate.

SunCrypto offers instant INR deposits and withdrawals through seamless integration with Indian banking systems.

SunCrypto’s FIU-registered OTC desk offers HNIs and institutions a compliant, "white-glove" trading experience with deep liquidity for major assets like BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. Designed for high-volume execution, the platform ensures instant settlements and personalised support from dedicated relationship managers, all while adhering strictly to PMLA 2002 and ASCI guidelines.

SunCrypto also offers SunAlpha (for decentralised trading), providing more than 1 lacs+ trending tokens across the globe.

SunCrypto has recently launched 150x leverage in INR Futures, altogether doubled the leverage for all other altcoins.

Pros: Early access to new tokens due to global partnership; dedicated 24/7 Hindi and English support; built-in "Crypto SIP" feature, digital gold-backed crypto SIP is now available on SunCrypto.

Cons: The advanced trading interface (order books) is more basic compared to pro-grade platforms.

2. CoinDCX

CoinDCX is another crypto exchange in the Indian market.

Key Features: Offers a framework for vetting tokens, ensuring that projects are listed to investors.

Advanced Trading: Features a "Pro" mode with deep liquidity, advanced charting, and various order types like Limit and Stop-Loss.

Security: Uses multi-signature cold wallets.

Pros: High liquidity; robust educational resources through DCX Learn; excellent compliance record.

Cons: The fee structure can be slightly higher for low-volume retail traders.

3. Mudrex

Mudrex takes a unique approach by focusing on "investing" rather than just "trading." It is perfect for users who want a disciplined approach to the crypto market.

Key Features: Famous for Coin Sets—professionally managed baskets of crypto (like an Index Fund) that allow you to invest in themes like "DeFi," "NFTs," or "Blue Chip."

Global Compliance: Registered with FIU-India and several European regulators, providing a high level of trust.

Pros: Automated SIPs; vault-like security; simplifies the decision-making process for busy professionals.

Cons: Fewer individual tokens for active day trading compared to SunCrypto or CoinDCX.

Comparison Table (At a Glance)

App Best For Token Count Key Strength SunCrypto New Altcoins 600+ Easy UI & New Listings CoinDCX Security 100+ Pro Tools & Liquidity Mudrex Passive Investing 550+ Crypto Index Baskets

Conclusion

SunCrypto crypto trading is a premier choice for Indian investors, offering direct ownership of over 600+ cryptocurrencies with a simple "buy low, sell high" model. Designed for security and ease of use, the platform allows users to start investing with as little as ₹100 using native INR pairs, eliminating the need for complex stablecoin conversions.

Since crypto trading involves no leverage, there is zero risk of liquidation, making it a safer entry point for beginners. With features like real-time charts, Stop-Loss/Take-Profit orders, and a robust environment for building long-term digital portfolios while ensuring full compliance with Indian tax laws and 1% TDS requirements.

The Best Crypto Exchange in India depend entirely on your style. If you want variety and simplicity, SunCrypto for crypto trading is the top choice. For those seeking index-style investing, and serves the professional trading community.

