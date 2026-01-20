As Binance Coin (BNB) Rallies, Analysts Highlight This New Crypto For 750% Potential

Binance Coin has staged a strong recovery. It continues to draw liquidity as traders position for the next crypto cycle. The rally has renewed interest in large caps. At the same time, analysts have begun to highlight one new crypto with a very different profile. It trades under $1 and is entering a pre-utility phase with higher upside potential. As large caps mature, traders often seek cheaper assets that can grow faster during bull markets.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB now trades near $950 with a market cap close to $130B. This makes BNB one of the largest assets in the market. Its move from earlier cycle lows has been impressive. Many traders view BNB as a leader for exchange backed assets and a benchmark for market health.

However, size has consequences. Liquidity depth increases as market cap grows. This slows future price acceleration. For BNB to produce a 3x, more than $260B in new demand would be needed. That is a difficult hurdle for any asset that has already matured. BNB also faces resistance near $1,000 and $1,120. Breaking those levels requires broad risk-on conditions and strong exchange volumes.

Analysts tracking whale behaviour noted that many investors are keeping BNB as a core position but are adding smaller assets for upside. Cheap tokens under $1 attract attention because they do not require massive inflows to move. This rotation pattern appeared in previous cycles when large caps slowed and mid caps or new assets absorbed fresh demand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been the name circulating in that rotation narrative. It is a new crypto building lending protocol that will allow users to lend and borrow crypto assets using smart contracts. The system includes two markets: P2C and P2P.

In the P2C market, users supply assets to earn yield. They receive mtTokens, which track deposits and interest. For example, if someone supplies $1,000 in ETH at a 6% APY, their mtTokens will increase as interest is paid by borrowers. This creates holding incentives that are tied to protocol activity.

In the P2P market, users borrow against collateral without selling long-term positions. LTV rates vary by asset type. For example, a user could post $2,000 in ETH to borrow $1,200 in USDC at a 60% LTV. If market conditions move against the collateral, liquidation rules activate to protect protocol solvency. This gives traders access to cash while keeping exposure during bull cycles.

Early Participation

MUTM is still in its pre-utility phase. The token sells for $0.04 in Phase 7. More than $19.8M has been raised, and over 18,800 holders have taken positions. The presale began in early 2025 at a much lower price. MUTM has moved more than 300% since the earliest phase.

The full token supply is 4 billion. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated to the structured presal,e which equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens. More than 825 million tokens have been purchased so far. The launch price is confirmed at $0.06. This gives participants a defined price window before the token activates utility.

Security has also been a major checkpoint for investors watching the project. The V1 codebase was audited by Halborn Security. The MUTM token received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK’s token scan. A $50,000 bug bounty is active to locate vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment.

A 24 hour leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This creates allocation activity rather than one time participation. Card payment support also makes the onboarding process easier for non crypto users.

V1 Launch and Early Infrastructure Development

The team confirmed via the official X account that the V1 protocol will debut on Sepolia testnet before mainnet activation. This moves the project from the build phase into the usage phase. Once lending activity goes live, valuation becomes tied to usage metrics such as borrowing volume, liquidation events, and mtToken growth.

Stablecoins are expected to play a major role. Borrowers often prefer stable units because repayment costs remain steady during volatility. This mirrors behaviour seen in traditional finance, where fixed repayment attracts recurring borrowing.

Phase 7 has been selling out faster than earlier phases. Larger wallet entries have also been detected. Analysts view this as tightening behaviour caused by the structured pricing system. Once the presale ends, the token moves toward listings and utility activation. That phase creates new valuation models and often drives price discovery in early DeFi assets.

Because BNB already sits near $950, analysts argue that BNB may offer slower returns but strong stability. MUTM sits at $0.04 with unpriced utility ahead of it. That difference explains why some traders expect up to 750% upside for MUTM by 2027 if adoption unfolds across V1.

MUTM now appears on watchlists for cheap crypto, new crypto, and DeFi crypto ahead of the next cycle. It is still early in its lifecycle, which is why rotation is happening before V1 activation.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.