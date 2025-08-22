7 Best Altcoins To Buy This Week — Bitcoin, Solana & Avalanche Plus Hidden Gem With 8,500% ROI

As crypto markets continue to swing wildly in response to macroeconomic developments, savvy investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy — projects with strong fundamentals, long-term potential, and timely catalysts. While Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche dominate headlines, analysts are eyeing a new hidden gem altcoin poised for explosive growth: MAGACOIN FINANCE, which could deliver a staggering 8,500% ROI over the coming cycle.

This week’s market snapshot shows that volatility remains high — but that’s exactly where the biggest opportunities emerge. Below, we’ll explore the 7 best altcoins to buy this week and why MAGACOIN FINANCE may be the breakout crypto you’ve never heard of (but definitely don’t want to miss).

Bitcoin (BTC) — Still the King, But Facing Short-Term Turbulence

Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high of $124,000 on August 14, 2025. However, the market has since pulled back to the $113,000–$115,000 range. Volatility has shaken leveraged traders, but long-term bullish indicators remain intact.

Key Bitcoin Takeaways:

7–9% Pullback from ATH due to profit-taking and Fed uncertainty

from ATH due to profit-taking and Fed uncertainty $54.85 Billion ETF Inflows shows ongoing institutional trust

shows ongoing institutional trust 1 ZH/s Hashrate Milestone confirms strongest-ever network security

confirms strongest-ever network security University Allocations Rising: Institutions like Harvard are now investing

Despite the short-term dip, Bitcoin remains one of the best altcoins to buy for institutional-grade exposure — especially if Fed rate cuts spark another bull wave.

Solana (SOL) — Institutional Favorite With Major Tech Upgrades

Solana is enjoying a rapid rise, both technically and institutionally. With network upgrades like Alpenglow, Firedancer, and Confidential Transfers, Solana is narrowing the gap with Ethereum while offering faster, cheaper infrastructure.

Solana Highlights:

107,000+ TPS Capacity proves high-performance dominance

proves high-performance dominance 6M SOL Held by Public Companies

$183M Staking ETF inflows ahead of spot ETF decisions

inflows ahead of spot ETF decisions TVL at $8.6B, making it DeFi’s #2 blockchain

Solana’s combination of performance and adoption makes it one of the best altcoins to buy this week — especially ahead of the October ETF decision.

Avalanche (AVAX) — DeFi, Real World Assets & FIFA Driving Growth

While AVAX is trading modestly around $23.34, the network is booming beneath the surface. Avalanche’s infrastructure, especially after the Octane Upgrade, is being widely adopted for real-world asset tokenization and enterprise use.

Avalanche Highlights:

FIFA Blockchain now runs on Avalanche

now runs on Avalanche $300M Hedge Fund Tokenization via SkyBridge Capital

via SkyBridge Capital 493% Growth in C-Chain Transactions

Validator Cost Reduction by 83%

AVAX’s fundamentals make it a high-upside pick among the best altcoins to buy, even if its price hasn't caught up yet.

MAGACOIN FINANCE — Explosive Hidden Gem With 8,500% ROI Potential

Among the best altcoins to buy right now, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as the most undervalued yet high-potential presale token of 2025. Tipped by analysts to potentially gain 8500% by 2025, this politically-themed altcoin is building a strong ecosystem backed by real utility, viral marketing, and community-first tokenomics.

As altcoin markets recover, MAGACOIN FINANCE has all the ingredients of a generational wealth opportunity. It’s already gaining attention among presale analysts as one of the best altcoins to buy before going mainstream.

Countdown is now live for MAGACOIN FINANCE, and the presale is almost completely sold out. Investors are rushing in as only a small portion of tokens remain available. With the next major price surge just around the corner, getting in now could mean huge gains once the pump phase officially begins.

XRP — Lawsuit Over, ETF in Sight

With the SEC case finally settled, XRP is now free to operate in the U.S. without regulatory overhang. ETF applications are advancing, with analysts predicting a 95% approval chance by October.

XRP Bullish Drivers:

$125M Settlement Finalized — no more legal cloud

— no more legal cloud XRP ETF Approvals Expected

RLUSD Stablecoin Gaining Traction

Price near support ($2.84–$2.94) = strong entry

XRP/USDT Chart: TradingView

With legal clarity and product expansion, XRP is easily one of the best altcoins to buy for exposure to the payment and stablecoin sectors.

Dogecoin (DOGE) — Community Giant With Institutional Momentum

Often overlooked, Dogecoin is gaining steam again with institutional adoption, ETF proposals, and record-breaking wallet growth.

Why DOGE Is Back:

8M+ Wallets — 1M added in 2025 alone

— 1M added in 2025 alone $500M Treasury Allocation by Bit Origin

by Bit Origin ETF Decisions Pending with 80% approval odds

with 80% approval odds Entry-level support near $0.22

DOGE’s large user base and renewed institutional interest make it one of the best altcoins to buy, especially as meme coins regain popularity.

Cardano (ADA) — Undervalued Layer 1 With Major Upgrades

Cardano keeps changing with formal verification improvements, ecosystem growth, and a focus on compatibility.

ADA Insights:

Stake Pool Refactor improving scalability

improving scalability CIP-112 adds smart contract security

adds smart contract security 2,005 Active Projects in the ecosystem

in the ecosystem Price around $0.85 offers solid value for long-term growth

For investors looking for technical rigor and ecosystem strength, ADA remains one of the best altcoins to buy on a dip.

Final Thoughts: Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now

The altcoin market is filled with opportunities, but these 7 projects stand out for their fundamentals, market activity, and strong catalysts. Whether you're investing for long-term value or short-term gains, these are the best altcoins to buy this week.

MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as the top hidden gem of 2025 and could become a breakout star for early investors. With limited token supply, explosive branding, and analyst backing for a 8500% return, it’s undeniably one of the best altcoins to buy — before the rest of the market catches on.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.