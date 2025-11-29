6 Best Cryptos to Invest in Before the Next Bull Run – One Offers 3x Free Tokens for Now

Opportunities multiply as they are seized. The words of Sun Tzu have never been more relevant for crypto investors eyeing the next bull run. As the market braces for its next wave, early movers are already positioning into the top cryptos to buy now, and one project in particular is rewriting presale momentum with an explosive 300% bonus.

That project is LivLive ($LIVE), a new presale blending AR, blockchain, and gamified reality into a unified “Live-to-Earn” economy. Having already raised over $2.18 million in its Stage 1 presale, LivLive isn’t just a token launch; it’s a movement turning real-world action into digital value.

1. LivLive ($LIVE) - Where Real Life Pays

LivLive’s presale has started at lightning speed, with Stage 1 tokens priced at $0.02, aiming for a launch price of $0.25. The project’s limited-time BLACK300 code offers investors a jaw-dropping 300% bonus on all token purchases, available only during the Black Friday window. With 340+ early participants and a hard cap of 52 million tokens, scarcity is building fast.

LivLive is built on the Ethereum network (ERC-20) and integrates AR wearables, geolocation, and social gamification to reward real-world activity. It’s not a typical play-to-earn app; it’s a live-to-earn ecosystem that merges movement, brand engagement, and loyalty into tangible value. Every quest, review, and action becomes proof of presence, verified on-chain.

Turning Actions Into Assets

In LivLive, real-world actions are verified and converted into tokenized value; every step, scan, or review becomes economically meaningful. This creates a sustainable engagement loop in which users, brands, and businesses all benefit from measurable interactions.

Another defining edge lies in the LivLive wristband, which authenticates physical presence and unlocks AR experiences. This wearable bridges the physical and digital worlds, enabling players to access quests, verify attendance, and earn rewards via proof-of-presence technology.

The potential ROI is striking. A $1,000 investment at $0.02 with the BLACK300 bonus grants 150,000 tokens. At the Stage 10 price of $0.20, that stack could be worth $30,000, representing an effective 2,900% return before the launch even reaches its full trajectory.

The Presale Pioneer Advantage

Early adopters, called Pioneers, gain access to exclusive Token + NFT Packs with long-term mining power, bonus tokens, and entry into the $2.5 million Treasure Vault, where 300+ winners will share massive rewards. These packs don’t just add value, they compound it. Each pack multiplies future mining yields and unlocks wearables for entry into LivLive’s AR world.

Referral Engine Now Live: Anyone joining as a Pioneer can earn 10% commissions from their referrals while giving friends 5%, a reward structure designed to multiply visibility and early participation.

Claim 3x Free Tokens or Miss Out on the Wealth:

Set up a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, or Phantom) and connect it at the LivLive presale portal. Buy with ETH, USDT, USDC, or your card via WalletConnect or Google Pay. Confirm your purchase, and your tokens + bonuses appear instantly in your dashboard. Act now, the BLACK300 bonus is active only for a limited time, and Stage 1 is nearing completion.

2. Ripple (XRP) - Institutional Momentum Returns

Ripple continues expanding beyond U.S. borders following its partial legal victory over the SEC. Recent reports confirm a wave of new institutional partnerships in Asia and the Middle East, signaling strong cross-border demand for XRP-powered payment rails.

The token’s utility narrative remains strong, especially as central banks explore integrating the XRP Ledger for real-time settlements. Analysts expect Ripple to maintain its pivotal role in bridging fiat and crypto liquidity as regulations stabilize.

3. Zcash (ZEC) - Privacy Tech Eyes a Comeback

Zcash’s development team has introduced new zero-knowledge proof enhancements aimed at faster private transactions, putting it back in the spotlight as privacy debates intensify globally.

The recent discussion of stricter surveillance in DeFi has revived interest in protocols like ZEC that prioritize user anonymity while complying with evolving regulatory frameworks. As the broader crypto market moves toward hybrid privacy standards, Zcash could see renewed adoption from privacy-minded institutions.

4. Aster (ASTER) - Japan’s Web3 Flagship Expands

Astar continues its march as Japan’s official Web3 innovation hub. The latest milestone came with the launch of Astar zkEVM Mainnet, built on Polygon CDK, signaling a push for interoperability and developer expansion.

Supported by major Japanese corporations and government initiatives, Astar is positioning itself as the bridge between local enterprises and blockchain infrastructure. With increased developer grants and corporate pilots, ASTER could quietly grow into one of Asia’s strongest Layer-1 networks.

5. Polkadot (DOT) - Reinventing Parachain Governance

Polkadot’s new OpenGov upgrade has overhauled how proposals and treasury spending are handled, giving the community full governance power. While DOT’s price action remains modest, its fundamentals have strengthened through active ecosystem growth and more transparent decision-making.

Parachain slots continue to attract enterprise-grade projects, reaffirming Polkadot’s relevance in the multichain narrative.

6. Cardano (ADA) - From Research to Real-World Impact

Cardano is steadily evolving from a research-focused blockchain to a platform emphasizing real-world use cases. The recent Midnight Protocol update introduces enhanced privacy layers while maintaining compliance, a balance that could attract institutional interest.

With consistent developer activity and over 1,300 projects building on its ecosystem, ADA remains a steady long-term contender, though it’s overshadowed in the near term by more aggressive presales like LivLive.

The Final Word: The Presale That’s Redefining Early Wealth

In reviewing the top cryptos to buy now, LivLive clearly stands out as the most explosive opportunity. While projects like XRP, ZEC, Aster, DOT, and ADA bring solid fundamentals, LivLive merges technology, engagement, and reward mechanics unlike any other.

Backed by AR integration, verified real-world actions, and an expanding global roadmap, it’s not just another presale; it’s a movement redefining how people live, play, and earn. With over $2.18 million raised and a 300% Black Friday bonus live now, those who act today aren’t just buying tokens; they’re securing a position in the next major wealth-building cycle before the bull run ignites.

The market dip rewards the brave; Black Friday belongs to the early.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.