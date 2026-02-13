3 Best Cryptos To Buy Now For 2026 Bull Run Returns

While speculative tokens trade on nostalgia and hype, capital is rotating toward protocols delivering verifiable infrastructure. For investors scanning the market for asymmetric opportunities, the difference between a gamble and a calculated entry often comes down to one variable: utility. Among the thousands of assets trading today, 3 names surface repeatedly. Yet only one offers the combination of working product, fixed supply mechanics, and passive income streams that define the next big crypto.

ADA Stalls Without Demand Catalyst

Cardano recently fell 40% from its local peak, now hovering near $0.24 after whales offloaded 190 million tokens in a single week. Futures open interest collapsed 51% to $407 million, indicating institutional conviction is fading. Despite the CME launching ADA futures, the event triggered sell orders rather than accumulation.

The falling wedge pattern suggests a potential bounce, but recovery depends entirely on external market rotation. Cardano lacks a live, revenue-generating lending protocol and offers no dividend mechanism for holders. Without direct yield or buyback pressure, ADA remains a directional bet reliant on narrative alone.

MUTM Presale Window at $0.04

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presents an entirely different structure. Currently in Phase 7, the presale price sits at $0.04, a 300% increase from Phase 1’s $0.01. Over 19,000 holders have already contributed to the $20,500,000 raised, and more than 850 million tokens from the 1.82 billion presale allocation have already sold.

A $250 purchase today acquires 6,250 MUTM. When the presale concludes and the token launches at $0.06, that position becomes $3,750, a 500% gain after the token opens to the public. But the real thesis extends further. Analysts modelling total value lock growth, multi-chain expansion, and stablecoin issuance project price ranges between $1.20 and $2.80 post-launch, driven by sustained buy pressure from protocol revenue. A $250 entry at current levels could scale to $7,000 or more under those conditions, making MUTM the next big crypto.

The presale moves rapidly; Phase 8 will increase the price to $0.045. Once the entire presale distribution completes, following full allocation, the public launch activates. No additional minting exists. The fixed 4 billion supply ensures that as demand compounds, available tokens shrink.

Passive Dividends Through Buy-and-Distribute

Unlike tokens that rely solely on speculation, Mutuum channels protocol fees directly to stakers. The buy-and-distribute mechanism uses revenue from borrowing activity to purchase MUTM on the open market. Those tokens are then sent to participants who stake mtTokens in the safety module.

If monthly fees reach $500,000, the protocol directs a portion toward open-market purchases. A user staking $3,000 in mtTokens could receive $350–$450 annually in additional MUTM, entirely separate from price appreciation. This creates a compounding feedback loop: as revenue grows, distribution amounts rise, incentivising longer lock-ups.

Shiba Inu Lacks Momentum

Contrast MUTM’s growth prospects with SHIB, which lacks any revenue-generating core business. Shiba Inu’s RSI recently touched 32, nearing oversold conditions, yet the asset produces no cash flow. Without fee collection or distribution mechanisms, its price relies on memetic interest and exchange listings, factors increasingly unreliable in today’s selective market.

Live Testnet, Audited Code, and Daily Rewards

Mutuum’s V1 protocol operates live on Sepolia testnet, supporting USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC. Users can supply assets, mint mtTokens, and observe real-time interest accrual. Borrowers can open positions against collateral and watch debt tokens track both principal and accrued interest directly on the chain. An automated liquidation bot constantly checks health factors.

A Halborn Security audit on Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing smart contracts is complete, with all feedback integrated by the team. Industry data shows that unaudited protocols account for over 60% of DeFi exploits, making this independent verification a critical de-risking event.

To drive engagement, the team launched a 24-hour leaderboard tracking the top buyers. Every day at 00:00 UTC, the #1-ranked buyer receives a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they completed a transaction within the window. Purchasing now has also been made frictionless. Users can acquire MUTM directly with card payments, removing exchange barriers.

Fixed Supply and the Case for Long-Term Value

Of the 4 billion total MUTM supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale. Over 850 million tokens are already absorbed. With no inflation mechanism, the supply curve slopes downward while adoption scales upward. Mutuum’s design rewards early participants precisely because later entrants must compete for a shrinking pool of the best crypto to buy.

Why MUTM

Cardano awaits a catalyst while Shiba Inu depends on retail return. Mutuum Finance, by contrast, already operates a functional lending market, distributes real yield, and maintains fixed supply mechanics. For investors evaluating what crypto to buy now, the distinction is strong, favouring MUTM.

