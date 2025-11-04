Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Bleeds As Sensex Tests 83,500 And Nifty Ends At 25,600

Dalal Street Bleeds As Sensex Tests 83,500 And Nifty Ends At 25,600

During early morning trade, the Sensex opened at 83,964 registering a marginal gain of over 13 points, while the Nifty started trade at 25,767, falling more than 3 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices recorded significant losses as the Sensex fell over 500 points to close over 83,400 and the Nifty declined over 170 points to end trade at nearly 25,600.

Among the top gainers on the 30-share BSE Sensex were stocks like Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharmaceuticals, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Hundustan Unilever.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.82 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 0.39 per cent and the Nifty Metal index declined 1.44 per cent.

During early morning trade, the Sensex opened at 83,964 registering a marginal gain of over 13 points, while the Nifty started trade at 25,767, falling more than 3 points.

Notably, the Gift Nifty indicated a decline of 22 points trading at 25,872 at 8:32 AM on Tuesday.

Why Are Markets Crashing?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been on a continuous selling spree, offloading equities worth Rs 1,883.78 crore on Monday which is the fourth straight session of outflows since October 29.

According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, "FIIs’ renewed selling is constraining the rally in the market. During the last four days, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 14,269 crore. This indicates they are likely to continue selling on rallies."

Further, market sentiment was also subdued due to moderate second quarter earnings.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget