Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Kolkata: Prices Ease As Global Trends Weigh On Sentiment

Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Prices Ease As Global Trends Weigh On Sentiment

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 12,246 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,225 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices in Kolkata eased slightly on Tuesday, extending the mild downward trend that has characterised the week so far. The modest decline came as the Indian rupee strengthened and international gold prices softened amid mixed economic signals. The move reflects broader caution among investors navigating uncertainty in both domestic and global markets.

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 12,246 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,225 per gram. Though the fall was limited, it highlights the sensitivity of Indian gold prices to external factors such as global trade dynamics, inflation trends, and interest rate expectations.

Import Dependence Keeps Domestic Prices Sensitive

India’s reliance on imported gold remains a key driver of local price movements. Despite government initiatives to promote recycling and organised collection, recycled gold still forms only a small share of total supply. As a result, any fluctuation in the rupee’s exchange rate directly affects import costs and, consequently, domestic gold prices.

When the rupee appreciates against the US dollar, import expenses fall, often resulting in slight price relief. Conversely, depreciation drives up costs, quickly translating into higher prices for consumers. On Tuesday, the rupee’s relative strength provided some support to domestic prices, keeping them stable despite softer global cues.

Global Headwinds and Investor Behaviour

Globally, bullion markets remain driven by economic uncertainty and investor sentiment. Rising and falling bond yields, central bank decisions, and geopolitical tensions are all influencing gold’s trajectory. Analysts note that the precious metal’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset remains relevant as investors hedge against inflation and currency risks.

In Kolkata, market participants report steady consumer interest despite minor price fluctuations. Traders suggest that buying activity may rise in the coming weeks, particularly with festive demand expected to pick up. While short-term corrections are likely, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment for those seeking stability amid financial volatility.

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget