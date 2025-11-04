Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Prices Ease As Global Trends Weigh On Sentiment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold prices in Kolkata eased slightly on Tuesday, extending the mild downward trend that has characterised the week so far. The modest decline came as the Indian rupee strengthened and international gold prices softened amid mixed economic signals. The move reflects broader caution among investors navigating uncertainty in both domestic and global markets.

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 12,246 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,225 per gram. Though the fall was limited, it highlights the sensitivity of Indian gold prices to external factors such as global trade dynamics, inflation trends, and interest rate expectations.

Import Dependence Keeps Domestic Prices Sensitive

India’s reliance on imported gold remains a key driver of local price movements. Despite government initiatives to promote recycling and organised collection, recycled gold still forms only a small share of total supply. As a result, any fluctuation in the rupee’s exchange rate directly affects import costs and, consequently, domestic gold prices.

When the rupee appreciates against the US dollar, import expenses fall, often resulting in slight price relief. Conversely, depreciation drives up costs, quickly translating into higher prices for consumers. On Tuesday, the rupee’s relative strength provided some support to domestic prices, keeping them stable despite softer global cues.

Global Headwinds and Investor Behaviour

Globally, bullion markets remain driven by economic uncertainty and investor sentiment. Rising and falling bond yields, central bank decisions, and geopolitical tensions are all influencing gold’s trajectory. Analysts note that the precious metal’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset remains relevant as investors hedge against inflation and currency risks.

In Kolkata, market participants report steady consumer interest despite minor price fluctuations. Traders suggest that buying activity may rise in the coming weeks, particularly with festive demand expected to pick up. While short-term corrections are likely, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment for those seeking stability amid financial volatility.