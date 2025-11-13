Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Close With Marginal Gains, Sensex Tests 84,500, Nifty Ends Above 25,800

Stock Markets Close With Marginal Gains, Sensex Tests 84,500, Nifty Ends Above 25,800

Previously, during early morning trade, the Sensex started trading at 84,515.33 or 48 points higher and the Nifty opened above 25,847 or 28 points lower.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices closed after registering marginal gains as the Sensex gained over 12 points to close trade at 84,478.67, while the Nifty gained nearly 4 points to end at 25,879.15.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks like Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, L&T and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the laggards included Reliance, Kotak Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 0.40 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank declined 0.68 per cent and the Nifty Metal rose 0.44 per cent.

What Do Experts Say?

Equity markets began Thursday’s session on a cautious note, with the Sensex opening higher while the Nifty slipped in early trade. Overall sentiment remained muted as investors awaited new catalysts to push the benchmarks to fresh record levels.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The market needs more triggers to take it to new record highs. With the outcome of the Bihar polls largely discounted by the market, there are no political triggers that can push the market significantly higher. The reverse might happen if the actual poll results turn out to be different from the exit polls.”

Vijayakumar pointed out that upcoming economic developments could play a decisive role in shaping near-term market movement. “The important economic factors that have to be watched for is a possible India-US trade deal removing the penal tariffs and reducing the reciprocal tariffs,” he noted.

He further observed that the fall in October retail inflation to 0.25 per cent suggests a possible rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in December. However, he cautioned that “the monetary policy transmission turning weak has become a challenge for the RBI.”

Vijayakumar added that markets are likely to consolidate in the near term and respond to developments as they unfold. “Positive triggers happening simultaneously can lead to short-covering pushing the market sharply up. But sustained uptrend would be challenging given the FII selling and elevated valuations,” he said.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
