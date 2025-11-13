Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to rely significantly on imports to satisfy its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Although ongoing efforts aim to strengthen recycling systems and formalise gold collection channels, the contribution of recycled gold remains relatively modest. This underscores the nation’s continued dependence on global supply to meet domestic requirements.

As gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s value directly influence local prices. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of imported gold increases, making the metal more expensive for Indian consumers. On the global front, gold prices are determined by multiple economic and geopolitical factors, including shifts in bond yields, policy actions by major central banks, and variations in investor sentiment.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,795 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,730 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,873 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,785 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,720 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,556 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,510 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,795 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,730 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.