HomeBusinessChennai Gold Rates Fall To Rs 9,150 For 22K; Check Price Of 24K

Chennai Gold Rates Fall To Rs 9,150 For 22K; Check Price Of 24K

Ahmedabad and Indore followed closely, with marginally higher rates than Chennai. Despite the dip, gold continues to be a preferred investment amid ongoing economic uncertainties

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)

Gold prices saw a decline across all major Indian cities on Friday, including Chennai, which remained among the more affordable metros for buyers. In Chennai, the rate for 22-karat gold stood at Rs 9,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,982 per gram. These prices mirrored those in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, all reflecting a slight dip. In comparison, Delhi and Lucknow recorded the highest rates at Rs 9,165 for 22K and Rs 9,997 for 24K gold.

Ahmedabad and Indore followed closely, with marginally higher rates than Chennai. Despite the dip, gold continues to be a preferred investment amid ongoing economic uncertainties, maintaining its appeal as a reliable store of value.

Gold’s Enduring Allure In A Changing World

Amidst economic shifts and market volatility, gold continues to shine as a timeless symbol of stability and trust. Unlike assets that fluctuate with trends, gold holds its value with quiet resilience. Its true worth goes beyond market price—it lies in the deep-rooted confidence it inspires across cultures and generations.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 1): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.

However, this age-old relationship is transforming. With rising financial awareness, many Indians are now viewing gold not just through the lens of tradition but also as a savvy financial instrument. Its significance is shifting—no longer just a sentimental keepsake, gold is increasingly being recognized as a smart and reliable investment choice.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Rates Gold Price Today Chennai Gold Price 22K Gold Rate 24k Gold Rate
