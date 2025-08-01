Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled gold contributing only a minor share. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affects domestic prices.

On top of that, import duties, GST, and state-level taxes further elevate the final retail price for Indian buyers.

Widely seen as a safe-haven asset during periods of inflation or economic instability, gold prices are also shaped by global factors such as bond yields and broader economic indicators. This blend of international market movements and local tax policies makes gold pricing in India highly sensitive and often volatile.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,165 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,997 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,155 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,985 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,155 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,987 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,165 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,997 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).