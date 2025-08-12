Business & Responsibility: How This Ayurveda Giant’s Model Is Making India Green & Inclusive

Patanjali Ayurved is not only known for its Ayurvedic and natural products, but also for its deep commitment towards environmental and social welfare. Patanjali claims that for the company, sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility, but an integral part of its core philosophy and operations. The company’s goal is to create a world where people live in harmony with nature and achieve health and well-being through natural means.

Multiple Steps Taken To Promote Organic Farming

Patanjali says, “The company has taken several steps to promote organic farming. It encourages farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Instead, by using cow dung manure and locally sourced natural medicines, the quality of soil is being improved, and water pollution is being reduced. This not only benefits the environment, but also provides consumers with chemical-free, healthy food. Patanjali has involved more than 57,000 farmers in oil palm plantation projects, covering over 74,000 hectares. This not only promotes local agriculture but also reduces India’s dependence on imported edible oils.”

Patanjali said, “For environmental protection, the company has launched green initiatives. The company has adopted biodegradable packaging, helping to reduce plastic waste. In addition, the company is investing in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy. Patanjali Foods generated more than 125,000 megawatt-hours of wind energy in 2023-24 and reduced over 119,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Along with this, the company has installed zero liquid discharge systems in several of its plants, ensuring water recycling.”

Focus On Education, Health, & Rural Development

Patanjali claims, “In the field of social welfare, Patanjali has focused on education, health, and rural development. The company has established Gurukulam in Haridwar, which provides free education to underprivileged children. In addition, Patanjali has launched skill training programs to make rural women self-reliant. In 2023, the company allocated Rs 12.36 crore for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), marking an 87% increase compared to the previous year.”

Patanjali says, “This commitment of the company is not only beneficial for the environment and society but also inspires a sustainable and inclusive development model in India. This approach of the company shows that business and social responsibility can go hand in hand, helping build a healthy and green future.”