Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetFASTag Rules, LPG And Tobacco Prices: What Changes On Budget Day Today

FASTag Rules, LPG And Tobacco Prices: What Changes On Budget Day Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget on February 1, outlining the government’s plans on taxation, public spending and infrastructure development.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

February will kick off with a host of policy changes that are set to influence everyday expenses and routines. From revisions in fuel and tobacco prices to simplified FASTag rules, several updates will take effect starting February 1.

Adding to the significance of the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, which falls on a Sunday this year. Despite it being a weekend, stock markets remain operational. Here’s a snapshot of what’s changing.

Union Budget Presentation And Market Activity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget on February 1, outlining the government’s plans on taxation, public spending and infrastructure development. Expectations suggest the Budget will focus more on policy continuity and long-term priorities rather than sweeping announcements.

Infrastructure spending is likely to stay robust, with increased attention on efficiency, durability and strengthening India’s global competitiveness. Measures aimed at agriculture and rural development may include greater use of digital tools in farming and an expanded role for cooperatives under the National Cooperative Policy 2025.

Both the NSE and BSE will operate as usual on Budget day, with trading scheduled from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. The Finance Minister’s speech at 11 am could trigger heightened volatility in the markets.

Tobacco And Pan Masala To Get Costlier

Prices of cigarettes, pan masala and other tobacco products are set to rise from February 1 following the Centre’s decision to impose additional excise duties and fresh cesses. These levies will be charged over and above the existing GST.

Products such as cigarettes, gutkha and chewing tobacco will see higher tax outgo, while bidis will continue to attract a lower GST rate. The government has also revised the method of duty calculation for items like gutkha and jarda. Instead of taxing actual output, manufacturers will now be taxed based on the production capacity of their packaging machines, regardless of actual manufacturing levels.

LPG, CNG And Aviation Fuel Prices May Change

State-run oil marketing companies are expected to announce revised LPG cylinder prices on February 1 for both household and commercial users. Commercial LPG rates, in particular, have seen frequent fluctuations in recent months, and any change will directly affect restaurants, businesses and domestic budgets.

Alongside LPG, prices of CNG and aviation turbine fuel could also be revised. An increase in CNG rates would raise commuting and household fuel costs, while changes in aviation fuel prices could impact airfares.

Simplified FASTag Norms For Vehicle Owners

From February 1, the process of obtaining a FASTag for four-wheelers will become more user-friendly. The National Highways Authority of India has decided to remove the mandatory Know Your Vehicle (KYV) requirement for issuing new FASTags.

Existing FASTag users will also be spared routine KYV checks, which will now be required only in specific situations such as complaints of misuse, incorrect vehicle mapping or technical discrepancies.

The step is aimed at reducing hassles for commuters and ensuring smoother toll collection on national highways.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 Union Budget Speech
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Budget
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Income Tax Relief, Capex Push & Key Announcements To Watch Today
Will Middle Class Get Income Tax Relief? What FM Sitharaman May Announce In Today's Budget | LIVE
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Budget
Union Budget 2026: What Time Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget?
Union Budget 2026: What Time Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget?
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget