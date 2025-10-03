At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (October 3): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,835 in Delhi, Rs 10,820 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,825 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends mainly on imports, as recycled gold contributes little to supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect what Indian buyers pay.
Domestically, gold rates are higher than global prices due to import duty, GST, and state-level levies, which make jewellery and bullion more expensive.
Globally, gold prices move with bond yields, central bank policies, and economic uncertainty. The metal’s safe-haven appeal ensures strong demand during geopolitical tensions and market volatility.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,840 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,826 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,825 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,809 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,825 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,809 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,835 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,819 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
