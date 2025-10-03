Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends mainly on imports, as recycled gold contributes little to supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect what Indian buyers pay.

Domestically, gold rates are higher than global prices due to import duty, GST, and state-level levies, which make jewellery and bullion more expensive.

Globally, gold prices move with bond yields, central bank policies, and economic uncertainty. The metal’s safe-haven appeal ensures strong demand during geopolitical tensions and market volatility.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,835 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,819 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,840 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,826 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,825 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,809 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,804 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,825 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,809 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,835 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,819 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).