Bank Holidays Next Week: Check How Many Days Banks Will Remain Closed Between August 4-10, See RBI Calendar HERE
Customers should brace for multiple banking shutdowns in August 2025, with public and private sector branches closed on as many as 15 days this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published its holiday calendar outlining the nationwide and state-specific closures.
The list features the regular weekly breaks — all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays — alongside an array of festive and regional holidays. Among the most notable dates are Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, all of which will prompt branch closures in different parts of the country.
Bank Holidays Next Week
August 10 will mark a weekend closure for banks across the country next week as it falls on a Sunday. Regional observances will soon follow, starting with banks in Gangtok remaining closed on August 8 for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. On August 9, several cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla, will see closures for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima. That day also coincides with the second Saturday shutdown, meaning a wider bank holiday across the country.
Online Banking Remains Uninterrupted
Despite the heavy holiday line-up, customers will still be able to conduct essential transactions online. Digital services, including internet and mobile banking, ATMs and UPI payments, will operate normally unless otherwise announced.
The RBI compiles its annual calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act, incorporating both national events and state-level holidays. Customers are encouraged to check with local branches for any additional changes and plan tasks such as cheque deposits or in-person banking well in advance to avoid disruptions.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In August 2025
|Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Regions
|
August
8,
2025
|
Friday
|Tendong Lho Rum Faat
|
Gangtok
|
August
9,
2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima
Second Saturday
|
Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla
|
August
10,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
August
13,
2025
|
Wednesday
|Patriot’s Day
|
Imphal
|
August
15,
2025
|
Friday
|Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
August
16,
2025
|
Saturday
|Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi
|
Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Vijayawada
|
August
17,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
August
19,
2025
|
Tuesday
|Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
|
Agartala
|
August
23,
2025
|
Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|
All Over India
|
August
24,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
August
25,
2025
|
Monday
|Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|
Guwahati
|
August
27,
2025
|
Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi
|
Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada
|
August
28,
2025
|
Thursday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai
|
Bhubaneswar and Panaji
|
August
31,
2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India