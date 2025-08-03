Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBank Holidays Next Week: Check How Many Days Banks Will Remain Closed Between August 4-10, See RBI Calendar HERE

The list features the regular weekly breaks — all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays — alongside an array of festive and regional holidays.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)

Customers should brace for multiple banking shutdowns in August 2025, with public and private sector branches closed on as many as 15 days this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published its holiday calendar outlining the nationwide and state-specific closures.

The list features the regular weekly breaks — all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays — alongside an array of festive and regional holidays. Among the most notable dates are Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, all of which will prompt branch closures in different parts of the country.

Bank Holidays Next Week

August 10 will mark a weekend closure for banks across the country next week as it falls on a Sunday. Regional observances will soon follow, starting with banks in Gangtok remaining closed on August 8 for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. On August 9, several cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla, will see closures for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima. That day also coincides with the second Saturday shutdown, meaning a wider bank holiday across the country.

Online Banking Remains Uninterrupted

Despite the heavy holiday line-up, customers will still be able to conduct essential transactions online. Digital services, including internet and mobile banking, ATMs and UPI payments, will operate normally unless otherwise announced.

The RBI compiles its annual calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act, incorporating both national events and state-level holidays. Customers are encouraged to check with local branches for any additional changes and plan tasks such as cheque deposits or in-person banking well in advance to avoid disruptions.

Also Read : The Sept 15 ITR Filing Deadline Isn't The Finish Line: Why Your ITR Can Still Get You A Notice

Upcoming Bank Holidays In August 2025

Date

Day

Holiday

Regions

August

8,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Tendong Lho Rum Faat

 

Gangtok

August

9,

2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima

Second Saturday

 

Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

August

10,

2025

Sunday

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

August

13,

2025

 

Wednesday

 

 Patriot’s Day

 

Imphal

August

15,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru,  Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

August

16,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi

 

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Vijayawada

August

17,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

August

19,

2025

 

Tuesday

 

 Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

 

  Agartala

August

23,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Fourth Saturday

All Over India

August

24,

2025

Sunday

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

August

25,

2025

 

Monday

 

 Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

 

 Guwahati

 

August

27,

2025

 

Wednesday

 Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi

 

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada

 

August

28,

2025

 

Thursday

 

Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai

 

Bhubaneswar and Panaji

 

August

31,

2025

 

Sunday

 

Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday Bank Holidays Bank Holidays Next Week August Bank Holidays Raksha Bandhan Bank Holiday Bank Holidays In August Bank Holidays Next Month August 2025 August 2025 Bank Holidays Bank Holiday August 9 August 9 Bank Holiday
