Customers should brace for multiple banking shutdowns in August 2025, with public and private sector branches closed on as many as 15 days this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published its holiday calendar outlining the nationwide and state-specific closures.

The list features the regular weekly breaks — all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays — alongside an array of festive and regional holidays. Among the most notable dates are Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, all of which will prompt branch closures in different parts of the country.

Bank Holidays Next Week

August 10 will mark a weekend closure for banks across the country next week as it falls on a Sunday. Regional observances will soon follow, starting with banks in Gangtok remaining closed on August 8 for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. On August 9, several cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla, will see closures for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima. That day also coincides with the second Saturday shutdown, meaning a wider bank holiday across the country.

Online Banking Remains Uninterrupted

Despite the heavy holiday line-up, customers will still be able to conduct essential transactions online. Digital services, including internet and mobile banking, ATMs and UPI payments, will operate normally unless otherwise announced.

The RBI compiles its annual calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act, incorporating both national events and state-level holidays. Customers are encouraged to check with local branches for any additional changes and plan tasks such as cheque deposits or in-person banking well in advance to avoid disruptions.

Also Read : The Sept 15 ITR Filing Deadline Isn't The Finish Line: Why Your ITR Can Still Get You A Notice

Upcoming Bank Holidays In August 2025