Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceThe Sept 15 Tax Filing Deadline Isn't The Finish Line: Why Your ITR Can Still Get You A Notice

The Sept 15 Tax Filing Deadline Isn't The Finish Line: Why Your ITR Can Still Get You A Notice

The AIS acts as the department’s own financial report card for every PAN holder, carefully compiled from many sources - banks, mutual fund houses, property registrars, and stock brokerages.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 12:09 PM (IST)

By Manas Gond

As September 15th approaches, crores of Indian taxpayers are thinking about a common thing: filing their Income Tax Return on time. But for the Income Tax Department, the deadline is not the end of the race - it is merely the starting point for their real work. In today's data-driven world, the scrutiny notice that arrives months after ITR filing is the scariest situation that no taxpayer wants to be in. 

We are now in an era of unprecedented data transparency, led by the government's powerful AIS. The AIS acts as the department’s own financial report card for every PAN holder, carefully compiled from many sources - banks, mutual fund houses, property registrars, and stock brokerages, among others. They often know more about our financial lives than we do. 

The government's tech evolution from random manual audits to sophisticated analysis has morphed ITR from a simple declaration into a rigorous validation. Your ITR now functions as a financial testimony, instantly checked against the comprehensive data narrative the authorities already have. While this move towards transparency is a commendable advance for our country, it also sets a new standard of accuracy and responsibility on every Indian taxpayer. 

In this new era, post-filing anxiety is a choice. Today, by adopting a proactive mindset, any individual can build a personal "compliance shield." The strategy is not complex - it requires diligence, and a shift in perspective. 

Also Read : Personal Loans Explained: Benefits, Pitfalls And How To Borrow Smartly

Make the AIS Your First Source of Information

The first most critical step before starting your ITR is to download and thoroughly review your AIS. Any income, sale, or high-value transaction listed there must be accounted for in your return. Underreporting, overreporting, or incorrect reporting of Income must be noted and feedback must be provided wherever required and possible.

Account For Every 'Minor' Income

The easiest way to create a data mismatch is by forgetting all your income streams. This includes interest earned from all savings accounts, dividends received, and capital gains from even a small mutual fund redemption or the sale of a few shares.

Don't Blindly Accept Figures In Form 26AS

 It is imperative to cross-reference the TDS amounts and corresponding income mentioned there with what is reflected in your AIS. A simple data entry error by an employer can become a significant compliance headache for you months down the line. 

These steps are logical, but manually checking every entry across multiple financial documents is prone to human error. The only way to navigate this new era with confidence is to adopt an approach that is technologically advanced.

An AI-powered tax filing system can act as a guardian. Imagine a platform that takes in your AIS, Form 26AS, bank statements, and other financial details, creating a ledger of your financial life. It then compares this master ledger against your draft ITR, line by line, flagging every potential conflict in seconds. It can spot a missing income source, a mismatch in reporting, or a discrepancy in TDS, even before you file your ITR.

This is the first layer which can be thought of as an 'audit shield.' However, tech alone may not be enough. An ideal model needs to combine machine intelligence with human wisdom. Once the AI flags a potential issue - for instance, a complex capital gain scenario - a human tax expert needs to intervene. The expert provides the strategic overlay the machine cannot - by understanding nuances and advising on optimization strategies. This AI-plus-human model offers both the tireless accuracy of a machine plus the seasoned judgment of a strategic advisor. I strongly believe that this will be the future. 

The most important takeaway for taxpayers this season is to look beyond the September 15th deadline. We need to move beyond simply filing on time to filing with absolute certainty that we have been tax-complaint. The objective is to transform the annual tax filing from a moment of hopeful submission into a confident declaration of accuracy. In an era of total financial transparency, true peace of mind comes from the assurance that one's financial house is unbreachable, sturdy and tax-law compliant.

(The author is Co-Founder and CEO, Prosperr.io)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax ITR ITR Deadline Tax Notice Income Tax Notice September 15 Deadline
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Entertainment
Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo
Suhana Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo: 'No one tells them like you'
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Massive Cash Seized in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; Political Links Suspected | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India’s Crude Oil Imports from U.S. Surge by 51% Amid Tariff Tensions | ABP NEWSA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget