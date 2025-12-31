×

Bank Holidays In January 2026: Full State-Wise List And What Customers Should Know

Knowing when banks will be shut can help avoid last-minute inconvenience, especially for those who still rely on branch visits for cash transactions, documentation, or cheque-related work.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the new year approaches, many people are already planning their finances, travel and personal errands for January 2026. One of the most common questions that comes up at this time is about bank holidays. 

Knowing when banks will be shut can help avoid last-minute inconvenience, especially for those who still rely on branch visits for cash transactions, documentation, or cheque-related work.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for up to 16 days in January 2026 across different parts of the country. However, it is important to note that this does not mean banks will be shut for 16 days everywhere. 

Bank holidays in India are state-specific, and closures depend on regional festivals, observances and local traditions, apart from national holidays and weekends.

Why Bank Holidays Vary Across States

Unlike national holidays such as Republic Day, most bank holidays in India are linked to local cultural or religious events. This means a bank branch in one state may be operational while branches in another state remain closed on the same day.

In January, the holiday calendar is particularly busy due to multiple regional festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami, alongside important birthdays and observances. Customers should therefore check the holiday list applicable to their state before planning bank-related work.

Banks across India are also closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as per RBI rules. This applies uniformly to public sector banks, private lenders and regional rural banks.

Will Online Banking Be Affected?

While physical bank branches remain closed on holidays, digital banking services continue to function normally. Customers can still use internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, debit cards and ATMs for most routine transactions.

However, services such as cheque clearance, branch-based cash deposits, loan documentation and certain customer service requests may be delayed until the next working day. This makes advance planning essential, especially around long holiday stretches.

Bank Holidays In January

Here is the complete list of regional bank holidays for January 2026

Date Day State

January

1

 

 New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong

January

2

 New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi

Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram

January

3

 

 Birthday of Hazrat Ali Kanpur and Lucknow

January

4

 

Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

January

10

 

 Second Saturday All Over India

January

11

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

January

12

 Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda Kolkata

January

14

 Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Itanagar

January

15

 Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada

January

16

 Thiruvalluvar Day Chennai

January

17

 Uzhavar Thirunal Chennai

January

18

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

January

23

 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata

January

24

 Fourth Saturday All Over India

January

25

 

Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

January

26

 Republic Day All Over India except Chandigarh

With an extensive mix of festive and regional observances, January remains one of the months with the highest number of scattered bank holidays. Customers are encouraged to plan their visits to branches accordingly and rely on digital alternatives wherever possible.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
