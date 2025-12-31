Bank Holidays In January 2026: Full State-Wise List And What Customers Should Know
Knowing when banks will be shut can help avoid last-minute inconvenience, especially for those who still rely on branch visits for cash transactions, documentation, or cheque-related work.
As the new year approaches, many people are already planning their finances, travel and personal errands for January 2026. One of the most common questions that comes up at this time is about bank holidays.
Knowing when banks will be shut can help avoid last-minute inconvenience, especially for those who still rely on branch visits for cash transactions, documentation, or cheque-related work.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for up to 16 days in January 2026 across different parts of the country. However, it is important to note that this does not mean banks will be shut for 16 days everywhere.
Bank holidays in India are state-specific, and closures depend on regional festivals, observances and local traditions, apart from national holidays and weekends.
Why Bank Holidays Vary Across States
Unlike national holidays such as Republic Day, most bank holidays in India are linked to local cultural or religious events. This means a bank branch in one state may be operational while branches in another state remain closed on the same day.
In January, the holiday calendar is particularly busy due to multiple regional festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami, alongside important birthdays and observances. Customers should therefore check the holiday list applicable to their state before planning bank-related work.
Banks across India are also closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as per RBI rules. This applies uniformly to public sector banks, private lenders and regional rural banks.
Will Online Banking Be Affected?
While physical bank branches remain closed on holidays, digital banking services continue to function normally. Customers can still use internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, debit cards and ATMs for most routine transactions.
However, services such as cheque clearance, branch-based cash deposits, loan documentation and certain customer service requests may be delayed until the next working day. This makes advance planning essential, especially around long holiday stretches.
Bank Holidays In January
Here is the complete list of regional bank holidays for January 2026
|Date
|Day
|State
|
January
1
|New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai
|Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong
|
January
2
|New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi
|
Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram
|
January
3
|Birthday of Hazrat Ali
|Kanpur and Lucknow
|
January
4
|
Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
January
10
|Second Saturday
|All Over India
|
January
11
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
January
12
|Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda
|Kolkata
|
January
14
|Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu
|Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Itanagar
|
January
15
|Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti
|Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada
|
January
16
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|Chennai
|
January
17
|Uzhavar Thirunal
|Chennai
|
January
18
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
January
23
|Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami
|Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata
|
January
24
|Fourth Saturday
|All Over India
|
January
25
|
Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
January
26
|Republic Day
|All Over India except Chandigarh
With an extensive mix of festive and regional observances, January remains one of the months with the highest number of scattered bank holidays. Customers are encouraged to plan their visits to branches accordingly and rely on digital alternatives wherever possible.