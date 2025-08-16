Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War

'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War

Trump and Putin met in Alaska to discuss Ukraine but left without a deal, calling progress “promising” yet unresolved after 2½ hours of talks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 07:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up a highly anticipated meeting in Alaska on Friday without reaching a concrete agreement to end the war in Ukraine. Despite expressing optimism, both leaders offered few details, leaving the international community uncertain about the future of Europe’s largest land conflict since World War II.

Constructive Talks but No Deal

After more than two and a half hours of private discussions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska’s largest military installation, the leaders appeared before the media to share brief statements. Putin spoke first, highlighting the tone of the meeting.

“The negotiations took place in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere,” Putin said. “They were very thorough and useful. We hope that the understanding we have reached will pave the way for peace in Ukraine.” He also urged Kyiv and European capitals to approach the talks constructively, warning against actions that could disrupt progress.

Putin further cautioned against provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigues that could derail negotiations. “For Russia, the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security,” he said. “A fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and the world as a whole must be restored.”

Trump Acknowledges Progress, But Stresses Work Remains

Trump, speaking after Putin, confirmed that discussions had covered multiple points of agreement but emphasized that no deal had been finalized.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said. “We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to. Some are minor, one is very significant — and we have a very good chance of getting there. But we didn’t get there.”

Trump said he plans to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on the summit, underscoring that international consultation would be necessary before any formal agreement could be reached.

The location of the summit carried significant symbolism. The meeting took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a Cold War-era base historically used to monitor the Soviet Union. Both leaders arrived in their respective presidential jets, with Trump applauding as Putin stepped on US soil for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The choice of Alaska also evoked historical resonance. The United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867, a transaction Moscow has occasionally referenced in discussions about territorial legitimacy. The setting underscored the complex historical backdrop behind contemporary US-Russia relations.

Past Tensions

Trump has long voiced admiration for Putin, but his relationship with the Russian leader has drawn intense scrutiny. Critics pointed to the 2018 summit, where Trump appeared to accept Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Earlier this year, in a February 28 White House meeting, Trump publicly berated Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, demanding concessions and promising to bring peace within 24 hours.

Despite repeated outreach and warnings of “very severe consequences” if Moscow did not accept a ceasefire, Putin has shown little willingness to compromise. Nonetheless, the Alaska talks suggested both leaders remain open to continued dialogue. As the summit concluded, Putin smiled and remarked in English, “Next time in Moscow,” hinting at a potential follow-up meeting.

The Unresolved Conflict

The summit ended without a ceasefire or formal peace agreement. While both leaders highlighted areas of progress, the reality on the ground remains unchanged. The war in Ukraine, which has lasted more than three years, continues to devastate communities, strain global alliances, and test diplomatic efforts.

For Trump, the Alaska meeting represented another attempt to assert influence over a conflict that has dominated international headlines. For Putin, it was an opportunity to reinforce Russia’s negotiating position while signaling a willingness to engage with the West on broader security concerns.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 06:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Russia Relations Europe Ukraine War Zelenskyy RUSSIA TRUMP PUTIN Alaska Summit Ukraine Peace Talks
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
South Cinema
Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit
Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget