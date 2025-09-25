Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessHow Apple Made India A Global iPhone Manufacturing Hub For US Shipments

How Apple Made India A Global iPhone Manufacturing Hub For US Shipments

The bulk of this export boom has been driven by Apple, which moved quickly to ramp up shipments from India earlier this year as tariff debates gathered pace in Washington.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian smartphone exports to the United States have touched unprecedented levels, powered primarily by Apple’s surging iPhone shipments. Latest industry data shows that exporters have accelerated output in response to growing fears of potential tariffs under a Trump administration.

According to figures compiled by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), smartphone exports to the US jumped 190 per cent between April and August, reaching $8.4 billion compared to just $2 billion in the same period last year.

Remarkably, this five-month total accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the $10.6 billion worth of shipments to the US in the entire FY25, reported The Economic Times.

Apple Leads the Charge

The bulk of this export boom has been driven by Apple, which moved quickly to ramp up shipments from India earlier this year as tariff debates gathered pace in Washington. Production facilities run by Foxconn and the Tata Group have significantly scaled output to meet rising global demand.

Confirming the shift, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in July that “most iPhones now sold in the US carry India as their country of origin,” signaling how central India has become to Apple’s global supply strategy.

In the first five months of FY26, India exported smartphones worth $11.7 billion (around Rs 1 lakh crore), a 55 per cent increase from $7.6 billion in the same period last year. The US has now emerged as the largest single destination for these shipments.

Reshaping Global Supply Chains

The sharp growth in smartphone exports underscores a larger transformation in India’s trade profile. Over the past five years, the mobile phone industry has become one of the country’s most powerful export engines, aided by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at attracting global electronics manufacturers.

For Apple, India’s rise as a production hub also marks a critical step in diversifying manufacturing away from China, a long-standing strategic goal. For the US, it highlights a growing reliance on India-assembled devices, reflecting shifting global supply chains and changing trade dynamics.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
IPhone Tariffs Apple Iphone India Shipments
