Amul Slashes Prices Of Over 700 Products; Milk, Butter Among Over 700 Items To Get Cheaper
Amul is revising prices on over 700 products, including butter, milk, ice cream, chocolates, cheese, and paneer.
Dairy brand Amul on Saturday announced a revision of prices for over 700 products across the range of items like butter, milk, ice creams, chocolates, cheese, paneer, among others.
Amul announces its revised price list of more than 700 products, offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect.— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025
This revision is across the range of product categories like Butter,… pic.twitter.com/vyTfV21FKY
