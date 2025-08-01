Adani Power Announces 1:5 Stock Split To Boost Retail Participation; Here's What It Mean

Adani Power Ltd. has announced its first-ever stock split in a 1:5 ratio, a strategic move intended to improve liquidity and attract a broader base of retail investors. In a regulatory filing on August 1, the company stated that its board of directors has approved the subdivision of its equity shares, marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey.

The board has given the green light to split each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. While the number of shares held by investors will increase fivefold, the overall value of their investment will remain the same. For instance, if an investor holds 10 shares priced at Rs 100 each, they will own 50 shares priced at Rs 20 each post-split, maintaining the total value at Rs 1,000.

The record date, which determines shareholder eligibility to benefit from the stock split, is yet to be declared. Investors must hold the shares on this record date to qualify.

Purpose Behind The Decision

This is the first time Adani Power has opted for a stock split. The company stated that the decision was made to “enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares by encouraging participation of retail investors as the split will make the shares more affordable to invest.” Stock splits often serve to make high-priced shares more accessible to smaller investors, which can increase trading volumes and broaden ownership.

Market Performance And Financial Snapshot

Adani Power’s stock has shown mixed movement in recent times. Over the past five days, the stock has gained more than 1 per cent, though it has slipped by over 2 per cent in the past month. Year-to-date in 2025, the stock is up nearly 10 per cent and has recorded gains exceeding 15 per cent in the last six months. Its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 17.79.

The announcement comes alongside the release of the company’s Q1 FY26 financial results. Net profit for the quarter fell 13.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,384 crore, while revenue from operations declined by 6 per cent to Rs 14,109 crore.

The proposed stock split, once implemented, is expected to improve the stock’s accessibility and encourage a wider investor base.