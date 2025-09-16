Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday revealed that a ropeway project is being planned between Dhaula Kuan and Manesar. “The ropeway can achieve speeds of up to 200 km per hour, but since several stations will need to be built along the route, the speed will be slightly lower,” Gadkari said.

The minister was speaking at ABP Network's Reshaping India Conclave in New Delhi. The event kicked off today morning at 11 AM at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the capital, and aims to bring together leading voices from government and industry to share perspectives on “Reshaping Infrastructure to Shape India@2047."

Speaking about toll passes, the Road Transport and Highways Minister explained that tourists driving their own vehicles were burdened by heavy toll charges. “Now, they will have to pay lower toll fees and won’t need to stop at toll booths,” he added.

Focus on Roads and Tunnel Development

Gadkari also highlighted ongoing tunnel construction projects across the country. “Currently, 450 kilometres of tunnels are under construction, but the cost is quite high. When roads are damaged, we usually create diversions, but those are only temporary. We have now framed rules for diversions as well,” he said.

He further emphasised that major tunnel projects are being planned in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Water Taxi Service In Mumbai

The minister also said that the Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a water taxi service in Mumbai. “I have also shared my views on this. There was a plan to operate around 100 seaplanes. We even started one from Sardar Sarovar in Ahmedabad, but the state government was unable to provide funds,” Gadkari explained.

Road Safety Measures Highlighted

Speaking on road accidents, he noted that several initiatives are being implemented to improve safety. “We have focused on multiple points such as road engineering, building flyovers, and addressing black spots. Cars now come with six airbags instead of four. The issue is that people still don’t wear helmets. We made it mandatory for a helmet to be sold along with every new two-wheeler, and fines have also been increased. Many still ignore red lights. Until people are properly trained, these problems will continue,” he said.

No Harassment for Good Samaritans

Gadkari further assured that those helping accident victims will not face police trouble. “We have introduced two schemes. Earlier, there was fear that anyone rushing an accident victim to hospital would be harassed by the police. Now, the law has been amended so this will not happen. We have also worked on reforms related to insurance,” he added.

Key Speakers

Among the notable speakers in the event is Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA is also scheduled to speak at the conclave.

The conclave is expected to provide a platform for crucial insights into India’s infrastructure roadmap, with leaders sharing strategies to accelerate growth and prepare the nation for its 2047 aspirations.