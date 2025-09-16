The much-awaited ABP Network Reshaping India Conclave is set to take place today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Delhi. The conclave will bring together prominent figures from various fields, including cabinet ministers, who will provide insights into 'Reshaping Infrastucture to Shape India@2047'.

Those who can’t attend in person can watch the insightful discussions and engaging sessions live.

When To Watch ABP Network Reshaping India Conclave LIVE

The ABP Network Reshaping India Conclave will be held on September 16. It will begin at 11 AM and will conclude by 5 PM.

Where To Watch ABP Network Reshaping India Conclave LIVE

The ABP Network Reshaping India Conclave will be streamed live on the ABP News official YouTube channel, where audiences can tune in and experience the thought-provoking conversations.





Key Speakers

Key speakers at ABP Network Reshaping India Conclave include Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA is also among the key speakers.