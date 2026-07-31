Yamaha Music India is back with another exciting “Exchange Offer” for limited period on select Yamaha Acoustic Guitars, Electric Guitars and THR Amplifiers. Running from 1st August to 30th September 2026, the offer aims to make Yamaha's premium musical instruments more accessible to aspiring musicians and performers by offering attractive exchange benefits.

During the offer period, customers can exchange their old Yamaha or non-Yamaha acoustic guitar, electric guitar or amplifier, in working or non-working condition, and avail exchange benefits on eligible musical instruments.

Highlights for the exchange offer:

Eligible products for exchange: Old Yamaha or non-Yamaha Guitars and Amplifiers

Accepted condition: Both working and non-working

Exchange Discount:

Model Exchange offer in INR FG800/FS800, FG820/FS820 INR 3,000/- FGX800C, FSX800C, FG830, THR5, THR5A INR 4,000/- THR10II INR 5,000/- PACS+11 INR 9,000/-

The exchange offer is structured based on the product model, with values ranging from INR 3,000 to INR 9,000. Models FG800, FS800, FG820, and FS820 are eligible for an exchange offer of INR 3,000, while FGX800C, FSX800C, FG830, THR5, and THR5A qualify for INR 4,000. The THR10II model is offered an exchange value of INR 5,000, and PACS+11 receives the highest exchange offer of INR 9,000. Overall, the exchange value increases with the product category, with premium models attracting higher exchange benefits.

Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music India, said, "At Yamaha Music India, we believe every musician should have the opportunity to own an instrument that inspires them to grow. Through this exchange offer, we are making it easier for aspiring musicians and performers to upgrade to our premium range of guitars and amplifiers, making high-end Yamaha instruments more accessible and helping them take the next step in their musical journey.”

Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, General Manager, MI-Sales & Marketing Division, Yamaha Music India, added, "Our focus has always been on supporting musicians at every stage of their journey. By accepting old guitars and amplifiers, we hope to make the upgrade journey more convenient and encourage more musicians to experience Yamaha's premium range, renowned for its quality, craftsmanship, and performance."

Standard Terms and Conditions:

Bring in your old Yamaha or non-Yamaha Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, or Amplifier, in a working or non-working condition and receive the applicable exchange offer benefits on the following instruments (subject to product availability): Yamaha Acoustic Guitars: FG/FS800, FG/FS820, FG830, FGX800C, FSX800C Yamaha Electric Guitar: PACS+11 Yamaha Amplifiers: THR5, THR5A, THR10II

Offer valid only at Yamaha authorised dealers, Yamaha Music Squares across India and https://yamahamusicstore.in/. Please confirm offer details with the dealer before purchase.

The exchange offer is valid only within the same product category (i.e., guitar for guitar and amplifier for amplifier).

This offer cannot be combined with any other ongoing promotion, corporate discount, or bundle deal.

Yamaha Music India may modify or withdraw the offer without prior notice.

Offer Duration:

Offer valid from 1st August 2026 to 30th September 2026.

For More Information:

Contact: Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Unit No. 601∼608, 6th Floor, Tower D, Global Business Park, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

*Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to retract/change the scheme without any prior notification.

To check locations of nearby dealers, visit: https://in.yamaha.com/en/dealers/

For detailed terms & conditions, visit: https://in.yamaha.com/

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