New Delhi [India], February 09: World Fashion University (WFU) has officially announced its establishment, marking a significant milestone in the global creative education landscape. Developed with a vision to connect academic learning with real-world industry practice, the institution has been created to serve students, professionals, and creative communities across international borders.

The University emerges from years of collaborative groundwork involving educators, industry leaders, and professional organisations operating within fashion, beauty, and craft sectors. Its establishment reflects a growing global recognition that creative industries require structured academic ecosystems capable of integrating innovation, technology, sustainability, and cultural knowledge.

Legal Formation and Regulatory Position

World Fashion University has been incorporated under the Companies Act of the Republic of Uganda through the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). Academic development activities are structured with awareness of the regulatory framework governed by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), Ministry of Education & Sports.

The institution recognises that institutional licensing, programme accreditation, and degree authorisation are subject to regulatory approval processes, and it continues to advance its development within these structured compliance pathways. This approach reflects a long-term commitment to transparency, academic responsibility, and adherence to international governance expectations.

Recognition and Institutional Standing

As the University enters its operational phase, its structured governance and academic positioning have begun receiving acknowledgement across international platforms.

In the IFA Africa Rankings 2026, World Fashion University was placed

#1 among Uganda’s Top Ranked Private Fashion Universities

Overall Rank #19 across the regional evaluation

This placement reflects the institution’s emerging visibility within specialised fashion education assessments.

The University has also been honoured with the title:

Best Fashion University — 2026

Presented by the International Award Forum

The recognition cited the University’s academic framework, global orientation, and contribution toward advancing creative education initiatives.

Additionally, institutional policy execution and governance structuring were evaluated by International Quality and Standard Certifications Private Limited, resulting in:

Global Ranking Position — #3

This evaluation highlighted the implementation of ISO-aligned policy systems, structured governance practices, and compliance-oriented institutional planning.

These acknowledgements represent developmental milestones during the University’s early establishment phase and are viewed internally as encouragement for continued institutional growth rather than endpoints of achievement.

Academic Scope and Educational Direction

World Fashion University has been structured to address the diverse and evolving needs of the global creative economy. Its academic areas span design, textiles, beauty sciences, craft traditions, and creative entrepreneurship — fields that collectively contribute to employment generation and cultural preservation worldwide.

Programmes are designed across multiple learning levels, including certificate training, diploma education, advanced professional pathways, and higher academic tracks. The University’s approach emphasises skill application, conceptual thinking, and industry awareness rather than purely theoretical instruction.

By combining structured coursework with practical exposure, the institution aims to prepare learners not just for employment, but for meaningful participation in creative sectors.

Industry Ecosystem Integration

A defining characteristic of the University is its active connection with industry bodies and professional networks. Through collaborative engagement with global organisations and sector alliances, the institution provides students with opportunities to interact with working professionals, participate in forums, and observe real-time industry dynamics.

This integration reflects a deliberate educational philosophy — that relevance to industry practice is essential for contemporary creative education. Exposure to global platforms enables learners to contextualise their training within broader economic and cultural environments.

Research, Culture, and Sustainability

Beyond teaching programmes, World Fashion University encourages research that connects creative disciplines with technological innovation and sustainable practices. Areas of focus include material innovation, digital design environments, heritage craft documentation, and ethical production awareness.

The University views research as both an intellectual contribution and a social responsibility — particularly in supporting traditional artisan communities and environmentally responsible practices.

Founder’s Perspective

Commenting on the announcement, Founder & Chancellor Dr Aravind Lakshminarayanan noted that the establishment of the University represents a continuation of long-standing efforts to empower creative professionals through structured education.

He emphasised that fashion and creative sectors extend beyond aesthetics — contributing to livelihoods, identity, and economic mobility — and that educational institutions must evolve to support these realities.

His vision for the University centres on building an inclusive platform that encourages innovation, confidence, and global engagement among learners and practitioners.

Looking Ahead

With its foundational structure now established, World Fashion University intends to expand academic offerings, deepen international collaboration, and develop specialised research initiatives. The long-term objective is to position the institution as a meaningful contributor to global creative education while maintaining accountability to regulatory and academic standards.

About World Fashion University

World Fashion University is an international academic institution focused on advancing education within fashion, beauty, and creative industries through interdisciplinary learning and industry engagement. It seeks to support creative professionals, preserve cultural knowledge, and promote sustainable innovation across global communities.

University website: www.worldfashionuniversity.com

Founder website: www.yogaaravind.com

