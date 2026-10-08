Why India Needs More Young Infrastructure Leaders In The AI Age

When young people imagine the industries that will shape India’s future, artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech and biotechnology usually come to mind. Roads, airports, power grids, ports and water systems rarely generate the same excitement.

Yet the AI economy is far more physical than we often realise.

Every AI model runs on machines housed in data centres. Those data centres need reliable electricity, cooling systems, fibre connectivity, land and access to functioning transport and logistics networks. The cloud may sound virtual, but it is firmly connected to the ground.

As India becomes more digital, its need for strong physical infrastructure will only increase.

The same principle applies across industries. AI can help a manufacturer improve production, but the factory still needs electricity and roads. E-commerce platforms can predict demand, but products must still move through warehouses and highways. Airports, ports and power systems may become smarter, but they do not become virtual.

This is why young Indians should begin looking at infrastructure differently.

Infrastructure today is no longer only about engineering and construction. It increasingly sits at the intersection of technology, finance, sustainability, policy and management.

Consider a data centre. Beyond engineering, someone must decide where it should be located, whether sufficient power is available, how the project should be financed, what environmental challenges it may face and whether future demand justifies the investment.

These are management decisions as much as engineering ones.

AI will make these decisions more informed. Intelligent systems can help predict maintenance requirements, forecast demand and improve the utilisation of large assets. But infrastructure also reminds us of something important: not every decision can be handed over to an algorithm.

An algorithm may identify the financially efficient location for a highway or airport. It cannot independently negotiate with affected communities or balance every competing public interest. AI can recommend; people must still take responsibility.

That is why the infrastructure leader of tomorrow will need an unusual combination of skills: enough technical understanding to engage with engineers, financial literacy to evaluate investments, familiarity with technology, and an appreciation of policy, sustainability and society.

Our approach to infrastructure education must evolve accordingly.

Students should not learn project finance, contracts, sustainability and regulation only as separate subjects. They should grapple with real choices. Should a highway be redesigned if costs rise sharply? Is a data centre still viable if electricity becomes expensive? How should an airport project balance financial returns with accessibility and public value?

At SCMHRD, our MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management attempts to bring these perspectives together. But the larger conversation must extend beyond any one institution.

India’s ambitions for 2047 will ultimately encounter physical reality. Factories need power. Cities need mobility. Digital economies need data centres. Businesses need logistics.

Technology can make these systems smarter, and capital can finance them. But neither can replace capable people who know how to conceive, finance, negotiate and manage complex projects.

India certainly needs young people who want to build the next great AI model.

It also needs young people who want to build everything that makes that AI model—and the economy around it—possible.

The future may be digital, but somebody will still have to build it.

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