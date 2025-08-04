New Delhi [India], August 4: If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines wondering which crypto to buy, this is the time to look again. With major tokens swinging up and down daily, and new presales grabbing millions in funding, knowing where to focus matters more than ever. Some tokens bring the reputation, others bring the rewards, but few offer both.

In this guide, we break down four coins that are drawing attention right now: BlockchainFX, Stellar, PENGU, and Dogecoin. BlockchainFX is powering ahead with a fully functional trading platform that shares real revenue with holders. Meanwhile, the others are reacting to technical shifts, news updates, and new user incentives. Here's how they compare, and which one might actually be worth buying right now.

BlockchainFX: Utility-Powered Presale With Built-In Rewards

BlockchainFX is climbing fast through its presale, and for good reason. Unlike most new launches, it’s already live with a trading platform that supports crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. Early users are trading daily, and more than $4.3 million has been raised by over 3,500 participants. The token is priced at around $0.017, and it’s set to list at $0.05, meaning early buyers could already be looking at a 212% ROI.

The biggest reason BlockchainFX leads this list is its income-sharing model. The platform gives 70% of all trading fees back to the community. 50% of that goes directly into daily rewards for BFX stakers, split between USDT and BFX tokens. Another 20% is used to buy back tokens daily, half of which get burned, permanently cutting supply. This constant burn and reward structure creates a loop of increasing value for holders and makes it stand out when choosing which crypto to buy.

Add to that a live staking pool, a no-lockup policy, and a Visa card that works globally with crypto, and BlockchainFX isn’t waiting for launch to offer value, it’s doing it now. For anyone comparing which crypto to buy, the mix of live earnings, deflation, and growth potential makes this one hard to ignore.

Stellar: Price Dip After Protocol Upgrade

Stellar (XLM) had a strong run recently after its Protocol 23 upgrade and is now experiencing a pullback. It climbed close to $0.47 but corrected down to about $0.4168, losing nearly 11% in a day. This dip comes despite a solid 12% gain over the past week, and the token now sits near a critical support zone at $0.40. If that breaks, analysts see room to fall to $0.32, making this a pivotal moment for buyers looking at which crypto to buy.

That said, Stellar isn’t out of moves yet. With PayPal’s upcoming PYUSD stablecoin integrating on its network, institutional interest may drive another spike. Forecasts point to a short-term return to $0.48, and some expect it to hit $0.52–$0.527 by year-end. Stellar still has name recognition and a track record, but current market sentiment is mixed. If the support holds and PayPal momentum delivers, XLM could still have room to rebound.

PENGU: Pudgy Penguins’ Token With Utility and Momentum

PENGU made headlines in July with a 150% surge, and though it’s cooled off slightly, it’s still sitting strong at around $0.03797. Traders are watching the current price action closely, with signals like RSI divergence and TD Sequential suggesting a bullish reversal is possible. There’s strong interest around the $0.045 level, and long/short ratios above 1.0 are signaling that buyers haven’t left the game yet.

Some wallet activity did raise eyebrows, insiders reportedly moved over $5.6 million in tokens to exchanges, leading to a short dip, but the token held above the $0.0369 support level. With an ongoing ETH reward campaign running until August 13, user participation is high. The structure, timing, and reward model make PENGU an intriguing play for those exploring which crypto to buy, especially in the meme-meets-utility category. Just keep an eye on resistance at $0.071, that’s where the next real test lies.

Dogecoin: Holding $0.21 With Recovery Potential

Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped around 8% in just 24 hours, slipping from $0.22 to $0.21, and testing support yet again. It’s struggling to break through the $0.23 resistance, and short-term volatility is keeping prices in check. However, many analysts still see a long-term upward path for DOGE, with projections suggesting it could revisit $0.25 if volume picks up again. Some price models see potential for a jump to $0.33 this year, with multi-year targets as high as $0.75 by 2030.

DOGE is still one of the most recognized cryptos globally, and new conversations around its use for real payments keep it on the radar. The current zone between $0.175–$0.20 has been an area of interest for larger players, with talk of accumulation underway. For those asking which crypto to buy, DOGE brings familiarity, high liquidity, and possible upside, but it may take time and momentum to break above resistance and deliver bigger returns.

Which Crypto to Buy Now for Big Gains?

When deciding which crypto to buy, looking beyond the big names can sometimes bring the biggest results. BlockchainFX is proving that by offering staking rewards, deflationary mechanics, and a working platform, all before even listing. That kind of head start is rare and makes it the most well-rounded pick on this list.



Stellar and Dogecoin both have the advantage of recognition and market presence, but their prices are fluctuating within tight ranges and may need stronger catalysts to move significantly. PENGU is a meme coin with real tools and an engaged user base, making it a wild card with upside. But for buyers looking for both utility and return potential, BlockchainFX remains the top pick when asking which crypto to buy right now.

