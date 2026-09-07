Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan Hosts Annual Function In Kolkata

Vidya Bharati Vivekanand Vidya Vikas Parishad successfully organized its Annual Function on 3 September 2026 at the prestigious Vivekananda Hall, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, Kolkata.

Operating under its core philosophy, "Vidya Se Sanskriti, Sanskriti Se Rashtranirman" (From Education to Culture, and Culture to Nation-Building), the organization continues to champion an educational framework deeply rooted in traditional values, character building, profound knowledge, and patriotic devotion. This annual gathering highlighted the collective mission of nurturing individuals dedicated to duty, discipline, and national service—reinforcing the organization's overarching vision: education, culture, society, and nation.

Dignitaries Illuminate the Occasion

The program featured an esteemed panel of guests and speakers. The event was graced by Chief Guest, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt. of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari, whose presence underscored the state's support for value-based education.

Addressing the audience, the Hon’ble Chief Minister stated, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan and many others across the country and state who have steadily built Vidya Bharati into such a magnificent banyan tree. It is my vision that within the next year, Vidya Bharati’s network expands to 1,000 Vidya Mandirs. In every town, panchayat, sub-division, and district headquarters, quality Vidya Mandirs offering education up to Class 12 must be established, with students receiving all attendant benefits."

He further outlined plans to sanction additional Sainik Schools for Bengal and introduce the NCC across all schools and colleges, adding: "Upon taking office, we adopted the National Education Policy (NEP)—which the rest of India accepted from the outset. We made singing Vande Mataram mandatory during school prayers. In Kolkata, we handed over the responsibility of running mid-day meals to ISKCON to ensure students receive pure, sattvic meals."

Expressing his deep appreciation, the Chief Minister added, "I express my gratitude to the teachers who, with immense dedication while accepting only a modest honorarium, treat teaching not merely as a profession, but as a sacred responsibility in shaping human resources. I salute them and honor their noble work. To the patriotic donors, I extend my special gratitude; without their support, these Vidya Mandirs would not stand tall today with such strong infrastructure. I firmly believe that Vidya Bharati alone is capable of imparting true education. This government aligns with Swami Vivekananda's ideals and will work to popularize Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's vision for women's education."

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ravindra Chamaria, National Committee Member, on behalf of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan shared notable academic achievements: "In 2026, out of the 9,60,000 students across Bengal who appeared for the Madhyamik examinations, 1,225 were from Vidya Bharati. Across the entire state, 13 of the 131 rank-holders belonged to our schools—meaning 10% of all top-ranking students were ours. Furthermore, not a single Vidya Bharati student in Bengal failed."

Shri Chamaria emphasized the organization's inclusive reach, stating: "Vidya Bharati’s efforts reach every child without discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, or gender. In 2016, we had about 3,310 teachers; today, that number stands at 4,720. A child studying in a remote corner of Bengal can compete with the finest minds in the state and secure a top position—to me, this represents the true triumph of Vidya Bharati. Notably, the student who secured the First Rank belongs to our school in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, while the Second Rank holder is from our school in Paikpara, Birbhum. Through the generous backing of our members and well-wishers, 178 projects were successfully completed between 2016 and 2026."

Detailing ongoing efforts, Shri Chamaria added, "At present, work is underway on 15 additional projects. Our earnest endeavor is to ensure every urban center and administrative block in Bengal hosts a Vidya Bharati school, guaranteeing every child access to quality education. We have also established an alumni platform connecting former students across 93 nations. To date, 1,084,000 students have registered, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive alumni portals globally."

Adding intellectual depth to the event, Shri Yatindra Sharma, Akhil Bhartiya Sah Sangathan Mantri of Vidya Bharati, addressed the gathering on academic discourse and values.

The stage was also graced by senior Executive Committee members of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan, including Shri Rajendra Prasad Khaitan, Shri Bhagawati Prasad Jalan, and Shri Govinda Chandra Mahant.

Rooted in a vision to blend academic excellence with timeless Indian values, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan stands as a vital pillar of holistic education in India. From its modest origins in 1952, the organization has grown into one of the country's largest non-governmental educational networks.

A Journey of Vision and Growth

The movement began in 1952 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, when dedicated visionaries established the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir—a temple of learning designed to nurture young minds through national values and sanskars. This was followed in 1958 by the formation of the state-level Shishu Shiksha Prabandh Samiti to streamline guidance and structured growth.

In 1977, the national apex body—Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan—was formally established, with its registered office in Lucknow and functional headquarters in Delhi. Today, its expansive network comprises 12,068 schools nationwide, educating over 3.333 million (33.33 lakh) students. Over 85% of its secondary schools maintain a 100% pass rate, with a vast majority of students securing First Division honors.

Extracurricular development remains central to the curriculum. Students actively engage in sports, music, dance, debates, and science exhibitions, earning numerous state- and national-level accolades.

Expanding Footprint in West Bengal

Locally, the mission continues to flourish. Under the aegis of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan, Vidya Bharati Vivekanand Vidya Vikas Parishad currently manages 313 schools in West Bengal, imparting quality value-based education to approximately 120,000 (1.20 lakh) students state-wide.

Looking ahead, Vidya Bharati remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering the younger generation through modern knowledge grounded in rich cultural heritage.

Event Proceedings and Conclusion

The program commenced at 11:00 AM, featuring an enriching morning of keynote addresses, cultural performances, and strategic discussions on expanding educational outreach. Donors and community benefactors interacted directly with school leadership, gaining firsthand insight into how financial contributions directly empower students and upgrade institutional facilities.

The formal proceedings concluded at 1:30 PM, followed by a fellowship and community lunch for all attendees, fostering warmth and stronger ties among patrons, educators, and guests. The annual function concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming Vidya Bharati Vivekanand Vidya Vikas Parishad’s commitment to shaping an enlightened, value-driven, and self-reliant generation.

About Vidya Bharati

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan is one of the largest educational movements in the world, dedicated to providing value-based, quality education rooted in Bharatiya culture and traditions.

The movement originated in 1952 with the establishment of the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, led by visionary, patriotic educationists who viewed education not merely as information transfer, but as the holistic development of character, culture, and national consciousness.

Grounded in values and sanskaras, Saraswati Shishu Mandirs quickly gained widespread societal recognition. To support systematic growth, the Shishu Shiksha Prabandh Samiti was formed in 1958 at the state level. As the movement expanded across states, regional and state-level committees were established for seamless coordination.

In 1977, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan was formally constituted as the national apex organisation, maintaining its registered office in Lucknow and operational headquarters in Delhi. Today, Vidya Bharati continues to nurture responsible, value-driven citizens dedicated to serving society and the nation.

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