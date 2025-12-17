The Indian SaaS Startup That Quietly Became Every SME’s Best Friend

In a world obsessed with flashy tech start-ups and funding stories, one bootstrapped Indian SaaS startup, Tofler has taken a quieter, more meaningful route empowering millions of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to make smarter business decisions every day.

For over a decade, Tofler, India’s leading SME business intelligence platform has quietly built one of the most powerful databases of Indian companies, helping businesses identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and make confident, data-backed decisions. Today, it’s become an indispensable ally for India’s SME sector.

A Mission Born from Frustration

When co-founders Anchal Agarwal and Parijat Garg started Tofler in 2013, their vision was simple: to make business information as accessible to SMEs as it was to large corporations.

At the time, SMEs had little to no access to structured financial insights about their clients, competitors, or suppliers. Business growth relied heavily on guesswork, gut instinct, and fragmented data.

Tofler changed that — by bringing transparency, structure, and intelligence to the heart of India’s business ecosystem.

“Our goal was to make it possible for every Indian entrepreneur to take decisions backed by real data, not guesswork,” says Anchal Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Tofler.

“If India’s SMEs thrive, India’s economy thrives. That’s been our belief from day one.”

The Quiet Revolution in SME Intelligence

Tofler’s suite of tools — including Finder, Company Dashboard, and Benchmarking — has transformed the way Indian businesses operate:

Finder Tool: A discovery engine that lets users filter through 20+ lakh Indian companies to find ideal clients, suppliers, and partners by industry, location, metrics like revenue, profit and much more.

Dashboard & Risk Reports: Deep financial analysis that helps businesses evaluate partner reliability and financial health.

Benchmarking Tool: Enables CFOs and founders to compare their company’s performance against industry peers for smarter strategic decisions.

Each product solves a real-world problem SMEs face daily — from identifying trustworthy suppliers to uncovering new markets — all within a few clicks.

A Partner, Not Just a Platform

Tofler isn’t just a SaaS product, it’s a growth companion.

By simplifying access to company data, it has allowed thousands of Indian entrepreneurs to:

Build stronger partnerships

Discover new markets

Ensure financial safety

And grow with confidence and transparency

From small manufacturers in Pune identifying dependable raw material suppliers, to logistics firms in Chennai discovering new clients, Tofler has quietly become the behind-the-scenes decision engine for thousands of businesses.

Building the Backbone of India’s SME Growth

Tofler’s impact speaks through its adoption:

10 million+ company profiles

1,200+ industry sub-segments

9,000+ product categories

62-point financial analysis per company

Trusted by 5,000+ Indian SMEs and growing

In a fast-evolving business environment, Tofler continues to innovate, ensuring that its clients stay ahead of their competition with actionable intelligence. As India’s SME ecosystem matures, platforms like Tofler are not just facilitating growth but are shaping a transparent, resilient, and confident new India.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.