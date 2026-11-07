The Excellence Collective: Celebrating Visionaries Across Professional Frontiers

Recognising exceptional professionals whose forward-thinking approach, professional acumen, and innovative spirit are transforming industries, driving meaningful progress, inspiring future generations, and establishing new benchmarks of excellence through their dedication, leadership, and impactful contributions.

Ar. Prof. Preeti Chauhan: Ar. Prof. Preeti Chauhan is an award-winning architect, healthcare strategist, academic leader and entrepreneur with 28+ years of experience. As Professor and Head at IGDTUW, Delhi, she champions academic excellence and innovation. Her expertise spans hospital master planning, OPEX-led lean healthcare design, operation theatre complexes, critical care facilities, medical support services and integrated building systems, contributing to healthcare projects encompassing 12,000+ beds across India. Founder and CEO of Antargat Creations Pvt. Ltd., she recently launched TheODDhats, promoting interdisciplinary creativity and entrepreneurship. Recipient of IIWA 2021, Ed Falcon Global Award, Asia Excellence Award 2025 and Ethos Arcause Academic Leadership Award, she exemplifies visionary leadership, advancing sustainable healthcare architecture, transformative education and human-centric design through research, innovation and mentorship.

Mr. Rajesh Khare: Rajesh Khare has established himself as a distinguished civil engineer and infrastructure expert through an illustrious professional journey spanning more than 46 years. Beginning his career in 1978 as a Structural Design Engineer with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), he developed expertise in structural engineering and earthquake-resistant construction before serving with distinction for over three decades at UP Jal Nigam. He also earned a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering and Sustainable Development from Hawkins University, Texas, USA, further strengthening his academic credentials. A Chartered Engineer and Member of the Institution of Engineers (India), he has led major water supply, sewerage, and public infrastructure projects, including the successful management of Mahakumbh Mela 2013, while continuing to advance sustainable engineering solutions.



Dr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava,IAS Motivational Speaker, Indore (MP): Dr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava, IAS, is a civil servant with nearly four decades of public service dedicated to inclusive development and citizen-centric governance. An economist, he holds a Ph.D. in Economics and postgraduate qualifications in Governance, Democratisation and Public Policy from ISS The Hague, Netherlands, where he secured first position in merit. He has served as District Magistrate/Collector, Divisional Commissioner, and Secretary to the Government of Madhya Pradesh. His initiatives have strengthened education, healthcare, financial inclusion, nutrition, immunisation, and electoral reforms. His contributions have earned two National Awards from the President of India, three Government of India awards, CM Excellence Awards, the Pride of MP Award,National SKOCH Awards and Asia awards of excellence. He promotes Hindi and serves as a motivational speaker.



Dr. Abdul Sattar: Dr. Abdul Sattar, Founder and Managing Director of Real English School, is renowned for his visionary leadership and innovative contributions to education. In 1993, he introduced computer education from Grade 1, followed by Smart Classes, CCTV, Talk-Back systems, safety equipment, and modern facilities in 2001. Under his leadership, the school achieved ISO 9001 certification in 2003 and received IMS certification conforming to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 standards in 2005. His students earned 106 Gold Medals in the International Assessment of Indian Schools conducted by the University of New South Wales, Australia. Honoured with eight National Awards and an International Gold Medal, Dr. Sattar continues to inspire educational excellence, technological advancement, and continuous improvement.

Dr. Rajasekaran Samykan: Dr. Rajasekaran Samykan, Founder & CEO of Algaven PhycoGen Private Limited, is leading an emerging multidisciplinary enterprise from Erode that brings together biotechnology, agriculture, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Founded on algae biotechnology, the company has expanded into eight divisions spanning microalgae, food technology, controlled-environment agriculture, aquaculture, natural ingredients, cosmeceuticals, farm-based value addition and pet nutrition. Its portfolio includes Spirulina, natural Phycocyanin, freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, functional food ingredients, traditional foods and value-added agricultural products. With a stated business volume of approximately ₹50 crore, Algaven is pursuing science-led innovation with commercial scalability while developing collaborations with researchers, farmers, academic institutions and industry partners. Its philosophy, “WHERE BIOTECH MEETS BOTANICAL,” reflects its ambition to transform research into products, markets and livelihoods.

Mr. Umesh Malik: Umesh Malik is an accomplished procurement and supply chain professional with over three decades of experience spanning operational leadership, and strategic capability development. A Mechanical Engineer with postgraduate management qualifications, he combines professional expertise, business insight, and people-centric leadership. Having led diverse procurement and transformation initiatives, he currently focuses on building future-ready professional capabilities, strengthening learning ecosystems, and fostering industry-academia collaboration. A strong advocate of procurement’s evolution into a strategic business enabler, he believes sustainable transformation requires the right integration of people, processes, and emerging technologies. His leadership philosophy emphasises continuous learning, innovation, integrity, and sound human judgement, with a commitment to advancing professional excellence and creating lasting organisational value.

Dr. Tulika Jain: Dr. Tulika Jain, MD in Organon of Medicine, is a distinguished homoeopathic physician, educator, researcher, author, and motivator with 15 years of clinical and 10 years of teaching experience. Currently serving as Assistant Professor at State Dr. Brij Kishore Homoeopathic Medical College, Ayodhya, she is committed to academic excellence, compassionate patient care, and student mentorship. Her research includes publications on menstrual hygiene awareness and homoeopathic case studies. She authored Life’s Journey: Evolve & Enhance the Experience, a self-help book promoting mental and emotional well-being. Recognised with the Excellence Award in Education in 2026 and NHMC Gaurav Samman in 2025, Dr. Jain continues to inspire through education, research, and holistic healthcare.



Mr. Aadesh Khare: Aadesh Khare is an entrepreneur and Founder of VIONTÉ, an emerging fashion and apparel brand based in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Guided by its philosophy, “Wear Your Story,” VIONTÉ focuses on contemporary fashion, creative expression, distinctive designs, and a premium customer experience.

Aadesh oversees brand strategy, product development, marketing, operations, supplier coordination, and creator collaborations. The brand specialises in design-focused apparel, including oversized T-shirts, while exploring modern printing and customisation techniques to deliver distinctive fashion products.

Beyond VIONTÉ, Aadesh is involved in family-operated businesses specialising in fire safety services and poultry feed manufacturing, contributing to his entrepreneurial experience.

His vision is to establish VIONTÉ as a recognised and trusted Indian fashion brand through product innovation, consistent quality, customer satisfaction, and strategic partnerships.

https://www.xn--viont-fsa.com/



Mr. Sandeep Gupta: Mr. Sandeep Gupta, popularly known as Sandeep Sir, is a former Indian Navy Submariner, distinguished defence mentor, and Founder & Director of Sandeep Sir’s Doon Defence Academy (DDA), Dehradun. After 15 years of dedicated naval service, he established DDA on 15 August 2005, driven by a mission to prepare India’s future defenders. With over two decades of excellence and 16,000+ selections, the academy offers comprehensive coaching for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, SSB Interviews, Merchant Navy, Agniveer, RIMC, and NDA Foundation with schooling. Under his leadership, DDA integrates military discipline, academic excellence, physical fitness, and expert mentorship. His inspiring motto, “लक्ष्य को हर हाल में पाना है,” motivates thousands of aspirants to pursue their dreams of wearing the uniform and serving the nation with honour.

https://www.doondefenceacademy.com

Dr. B Siva Prasad Kumar: Dr. B Siva Prasad Kumar is an accomplished security and risk-management professional with over 23 years of experience spanning border security, police service, private security, and corporate leadership. Beginning his career with the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2002, he subsequently served as a Special Police Officer with Andhra Pradesh Police before transitioning into corporate security management. Currently serving as Regional Chief Security Officer at Varun Motors Pvt. Ltd., he oversees more than 149 locations and 430 personnel. An ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditor, he specialises in risk mitigation, enterprise governance, and crisis management. His achievements include 65 national and international awards, recognition in Forbes, the Bharat Vibhushan Award, and a Padma Shri 2027 nomination.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.