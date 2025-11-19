Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 19: Rajasthan’s most trusted and rapidly growing real estate developers, Shubhashish Homes, is all set to embark on a new chapter in its inspiring journey of growth and innovation. The company has announced its plans to relocate its corporate office to a world-class facility at Mahindra SEZ, Jaipur, one of the most sought-after business destinations in the state.

The move comes at a defining moment for Shubhashish Homes — a period marked by consistent success, expanding operations, and strong financial performance. Having achieved an impressive ₹211+ crore turnover in FY 2024–2025, the company is now confidently progressing toward its next milestone of ₹400+ crore in FY 2025–2026. The coming relocation to Mahindra SEZ reflects this momentum and represents Shubhashish Homes’ commitment to building an ecosystem that supports its people, partners, and vision for the future.

A Journey of Growth, Excellence, and Expansion

Founded in 2018, Shubhashish Homes has rapidly established itself as a name synonymous with quality, trust, and innovation in real estate. Guided by its core philosophy — “We value relationships. Forever.” — the company has delivered and launched four landmark projects in Jaipur: Shubhashish Geeta, Shubhashish Prakash, Shubhashish Marina, and Shubhashish Forest. Each project reflects the brand’s focus on blending sustainable design, superior construction, and nature-friendly lifestyles.

The company’s developments have consistently received overwhelming customer appreciation for their thoughtful layouts, premium amenities, and commitment to green, community-driven living. With this strong foundation, Shubhashish Homes is now expanding its footprint beyond Rajasthan, with two upcoming projects in Indore and Prayagraj, marking its transformation into a multi-city, multi-state real estate brand.

Adding to its growing stature, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Shubhashish Homes — a partnership that perfectly symbolizes the brand’s values of leadership, integrity, and excellence.

A World-Class Office for a World-Class Team

The upcoming corporate office at Mahindra SEZ has been envisioned as “Office 2.0” — a modern, dynamic workspace that not only reflects Shubhashish Homes’ rapid growth but also fuels its next phase of innovation and collaboration. Designed to be a world-class corporate environment, the new office will redefine workplace experience through its architecture, amenities, and atmosphere.

The facility will include modern boardrooms and conference spaces designed for collaboration and strategic discussions. Fully equipped workstations with ergonomic furniture and advanced digital infrastructure will ensure comfort and productivity for employees. Ample parking, a dedicated in-house banquet hall for meetings and corporate events, and a Shubhashish Homes Experience Centre — showcasing the brand’s design philosophy and craftsmanship — will make the new premises a true reflection of its identity.

Beyond functionality, the new office focuses on employee engagement, health, and well-being. The premises will feature a Box Cricket Arena to promote fitness and recreation, a vibrant café and mess serving fresh, wholesome meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and comfortable guest rooms for visiting partners and outstation staff. Breakout lounges and informal discussion zones will create spaces for creativity and collaboration, while a fully equipped gymnasium will help maintain work-life balance.

To make the daily commute more convenient, dedicated shuttle services will also be introduced for the Shubhashish team. Every aspect of this workplace has been designed with people in mind — fostering productivity, creativity, and a sense of belonging.

Strategic Location and Connectivity Advantage

Located in the heart of Mahindra SEZ, the new Shubhashish Homes headquarters will benefit from excellent connectivity to Jaipur Ring Road and other prime city areas. Surrounded by reputed schools, banks, cafés, and other amenities, the location provides an ideal ecosystem for a vibrant, accessible, and future-ready workspace.

Leasing the Current Corporate Address

As the company prepares for this transition, Shubhashish Homes will soon be relocating from its current address ‘Shubhashish Corporate Tower, 12–13, Rathore Nagar, Queens Road, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur – 302021.’ the company plans to lease its existing corporate office premises, which have been a significant part of its growth journey over the past several years.

A New Chapter in the Growth Story

The move to a world-class office at Mahindra SEZ signifies a bold and confident step in Shubhashish Homes’ evolution — from a homegrown real estate developer to a future-ready brand with national ambitions. With a growing portfolio, an expanding team, and a culture rooted in ethics, innovation, and happiness, the company continues to raise benchmarks in modern real estate development.

As Shubhashish Homes expands its footprint across cities and scales new milestones, it remains steadfast in its purpose — to build homes that nurture life, foster community, and spread happiness.



Visit: https://www.shubhashishhomes.com/

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.