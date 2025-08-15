New Delhi [India], August 15: A celebrated motivational speaker, corporate trainer, and business coach, Shashish Kumar Tiwari was honoured with the Bharat Youth Award 2024 in a ceremony held in the capital city of India for motivating and changing the lives of many youth. The award was presented to him by the Honourable Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Verma, and was organised by Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation.

Coming from a small town, Gopalganj in Bihar, Shashish Kumar is presently based in Noida and has lived a very inspiring life and made a name marked in India’s personal development space. He started very small and climbed the ladder of success by his sheer hard work, making it an inspiration for many who relate to him.

Shashish’s stage presence can make anyone stay hooked for hours with his unique storytelling technique. He has over 6 million followers on his social media, and his videos have garnered over 1 billion views, earning him the title of “India’s Most Viral Motivational Speaker.”

While receiving the award, Tiwari expressed, “This award doesn’t only honour me, but it honours everyone who wants to break the cage and dream of a better and great life. I aim to help India’s youth to achieve their dreams and uplift their confidence.”

He is also the author of two bestselling books, “Wealth Unlocked” and “13 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires,” both published by the renowned Hindi Publishing House, Prabhat Prakashan. This shows another trait where Shashish Kumar Tiwari excels, and these books have helped many who wanted to work on their personal and professional growth.

To date, he has organised thousands of seminars, workshops, and sessions impacting the lives of about 5 million youth. This award is a token of appreciation for his contribution to the Indians, which he promises to continue to do.

