Sharp Engineers Elevates ‘Make In India’ With Nation’s First CSA-Certified Gearless Lift Machine

For decades, the "Make in India" and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives have driven national pride and industrial self-reliance. Today, that vision goes beyond domestic production—it is about delivering engineering excellence that commands respect in the most regulated markets in the world.

Leading this industrial evolution is Sharp Engineers. Established in the manufacturing hub of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 1994, the company has spent over 30 years quietly revolutionising the vertical transportation industry. Today, Sharp Engineers marked a historic milestone: manufacturing the SEG-X7 series—India’s first gearless traction machine to achieve the prestigious CSA B44.1/ASME A17.5 certification by CSA Group. Sharp Engineers is currently the only Indian company listed officially on the CSA Group website under Class 2411-01/81, (File Number: 305615), this milestone proves that Indian technology can set global safety and performance benchmarks. It allows developers worldwide to specify this machine for the US, Canadian, and premium domestic markets with absolute certainty.

(Note: This prestigious CSA certification applies specifically to the SEG-X7 machine series rather than a blanket facility certification.)

This is not just a corporate victory; it is a defining moment for Indian engineering, proving that domestic technology sets global safety and performance benchmarks.

The Heartbeat of "Make in India" is the operational lifeblood of Sharp Engineers. Every machine produced in the massive Ahmedabad facility reflects world-class Indian craftsmanship, built with rigorous precision and an uncompromising commitment to quality. By exporting globally recognised Make in India elevator machines, Sharp Engineers is elevating the international stature of Indian manufacturing.

Meeting the Standard: Navigating CSA Certification

Earning product certification from the CSA Group is a widely recognised and trusted method for entering the stringent North American market

To achieve this, the SEG-X7 series underwent continuous testing. Every single component was pushed to its absolute limits to validate electrical safety, mechanical endurance, temperature rise thresholds, and long-term reliability under extreme static and heavy-duty loads.

The SEG-X7: Engineering Mastery Meets Modern Architecture

Unlike standard gearless lift machines, the SEG-X7 series is engineered for high-traffic environments where speed, safety, and silence are non-negotiable.

Unmatched Capacity & Speed: Built for high-rise commercial and residential demands

Load Capacity: 3500 lbs (1588 kg) for 1:1 roping, 4500 lbs (2041 kg) for 2:1

3500 lbs (1588 kg) for 1:1 roping, 4500 lbs (2041 kg) for 2:1 Speed: Up to 500 fpm (2.54 m/sec)

High-Torque Precision: This ensures buttery-smooth rides, precise control, and an elite safety buffer that far exceeds standard regulatory requirements.

Rated Torque: 2463 ft-lbs (3339 Nm)

2463 ft-lbs (3339 Nm) Emergency Brake Torque: 3128 ft-lbs (4241 Nm)

Versatile Design for Modern Architecture: Adapts flawlessly with various configurations

1:1 Roaping Long Wrap (ideal for traditional hoistway)

(ideal for traditional hoistway) 2:1 Roping (ideal for MRL applications)

(ideal for MRL applications) Adjustable sheave diameters: 20” (Long Wrap) or 25” (Single Wrap)

30 Years of Grit: Unmatched Industry Expertise

Market leadership requires relentless performance and undeniable trust. Since its inception, over 400,000 Sharp Engineering machines have been successfully installed worldwide and counting. Operating from a state-of-the-art 81,000 sq. ft. facility in Ahmedabad, this massive scale is supported by a production capacity of over 42,000 units annually, ensuring large-scale infrastructure orders are met with precision and on time.

As a reliable elevator traction manufacturer in India, the company dominates the vertical transportation spectrum:

Gearless Traction Machines: SEG, Stern, and SEW Series (ultra-efficient PMSM technology).

Geared Traction Machines: MP, Stark, Sideron, and Cauldron Series (rugged durability for low-to-mid-rise buildings).

Belt Drive Machines: The innovative Strive Series for cutting-edge mobility.

Drum Type Machines: The highly reliable Stellar, Totus, Lider, and Zorro models.

Dumbwaiter Machines: The HEN-06 series, precision-engineered for compact, quiet, and highly efficient material transport.

Flame Proof Machines: The Tusker, Lider, Totus, and Zorro models, engineered for absolute safety in hazardous industrial environments.

A True Global Footprint

With successful exports spanning over 25 countries, Sharp Engineers' solutions navigate diverse environmental and legislative landscapes worldwide. The company operates a robust international network anchored by two strategic hubs. While the massive Ahmedabad facility serves as the primary manufacturing epicentre, the company has firmly cemented its North American presence through Sharp Engineers LLC, officially registered in Chicago, Illinois, and operating from its regional headquarters in New Jersey.

Innovating for a Greener Tomorrow

Sustainable industrial expansion is a core value. In April 2025, the highly successful "One Tree One Machine" initiative was launched. The global response allowed the company to actively absorb 22 to 50 KG of CO2 from the atmosphere annually through this campaign alone, complementing the lush, established green canopy maintained at the Ahmedabad plant.

“Our mission is to deliver the world’s safest lifting solutions, engineered in India but designed for the world.” – Sharp Engineers Leadership

Collaborate With a Global Leader

Selecting the right traction motor defines a project’s safety, luxury, and economic viability for decades. Partnering with Sharp Engineers means choosing the best elevator traction motor manufacturer in India—a technology powerhouse with over 3 decades of track record.

Whether designing an industrial hub or a high-tech skyscraper, Sharp Engineers delivers the precision your project demands.

Elevate your next project. Explore technical catalogues for the CSA-certified SEG-X7 series at

www.sharpengineers.com

www.sharpengineersna.com

Follow the journey: https://www.instagram.com/sharp__engineers/

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