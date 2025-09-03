Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The Global Excellence Awards 2025 (GEA), the Most Prestigious Industry Awards, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., celebrated remarkable achievers across industries at a prestigious venue in Maharashtra on 17th August 2025. The ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of entrepreneurs, innovators, and celebrities to recognise groundbreaking contributions across multiple sectors. The event was graced by Mrs. Kajol Devgan, whose presence added glamour and inspiration to the evening. Among the outstanding awardees, Mr. Nagender Parashar, Founder & Chief Designer of Parashar Future Technologies LLP, was honoured for Pioneering Innovation in Prosthetic Technology – Global Level, highlighting his dedication to advancing prosthetic solutions that transform lives.

Parashar Future Technologies is an ISO 13485 certified leader in manufacturing high-quality prosthetic products for lower extremities, including hydraulic and pneumatic knee joints, adapters, and ankles. Serving amputees of all ages and activity levels, the company is committed to enhancing mobility and independence for its users. The organisation focuses on innovation through CNC-controlled precision manufacturing and rigorous ISO-compliant quality testing. While receiving the award, Mr. Nagender Parashar said, “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our mission to create prosthetic solutions that improve lives globally.

We are committed to continuous innovation, ensuring every patient receives a personalised and effective device.” The company also collaborates with Parashar Industries (Ukraine) and the Center for Prosthetics ‘Without Limits’ (Ukraine) to ensure customised solutions for unique cases of amputation worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagender Parashar said, “For us at Parashar Future Technologies, this award is more than a trophy—it is a validation of our mission: to pioneer innovation in prosthetics and assistive technologies that redefine mobility, dignity, and possibility for people across the world. Our work has been acknowledged globally, but what makes it truly meaningful is its impact—helping individuals regain independence, confidence, and empowerment.” Over the years, Parashar Future Technologies has stood at the frontline of transforming challenges into opportunities. By leveraging research, innovation, and partnerships, the company has been instrumental in shaping a new era of prosthetic solutions that merge science with empathy. This recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to:

Driving innovation that is both technology-driven and human-centred.

Strengthening MSMEs through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and collaboration.

Creating solutions that embody India’s vision of Atmanirbharta and global leadership in inclusive healthcare technologies.

As Nagender Parashar noted, “Awards like these remind us that innovation is not only about technology; it is about courage to challenge norms, empathy to design for real needs, and persistence to keep pushing boundaries. The future of technology is not just about progress—it is about purpose. And that will always remain our north star.” Parashar Future Technologies remains dedicated to pushing the frontiers of prosthetic science and ensuring that its innovations create real-world impact. By uniting vision with purpose, the company continues to demonstrate that transformative technologies can turn vision into impact, and challenges into opportunities.

The evening was further illuminated by a stellar line-up of achievers from the entertainment and corporate sectors. Roshni Walia shone as Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik received Best Actor in Negative Role (Azaad). Rising stars in OTT platforms were celebrated with Aanchal Singh winning Promising Face (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein) and Varun Sood recognised as Breakthrough Performer (Call Me Bae). Dance enthusiasts applauded Lauren Gottlieb, awarded Best Performance Dance (The Royals), while Sudhir Yaduvanshi earned the Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). Varinder Chawla was named Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year, and Viral Bhayani won Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Ankita Bhattacharyya earned accolades for Excellence in Singing & Performing, while Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari received the award for Most Popular Youth Show (Campus Beats Season 4).

Darshan Kumaar was recognised for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram. Leading brands were also celebrated, with LG Electronics India Limited honoured as Most Trusted Brand – Electronics Segment, represented by Pankaj Chaudhary, and GIVA Jewellery recognised as Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, represented by Mr. Khemraj.

The Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised and led by CEO Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, has grown over six editions into one of India’s most prestigious platforms for recognising talent and innovation. Earlier editions have been graced by icons such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, reinforcing the awards’ legacy of celebrating excellence. The 2025 edition was supported by its distinguished partners – Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner – Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner – Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner – GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner – Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner – Local Dukaan. This celebration highlighted the transformative achievements of pioneers like Mr. Nagender Parashar, setting new benchmarks for innovation, quality, and global impact in prosthetic technology.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.