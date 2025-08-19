K.V. Murthy’s AI-Driven Leadership: A Dharmic Blueprint For The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

India, August 19, 2025: In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, governance, and human interaction, corporate leaders are constantly plagued by the question of ethical leadership. In his latest book “AI-Driven Leadership: Adapt. Amplify. Accelerate”, Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy offers a timely and meaningful response.

Murthy, an award-winning leadership coach, TEDx speaker, and founder of One in the Universe, combines timeless dharmic wisdom with contemporary leadership strategies to equip leaders for the challenges of the AI age.

The AAA Model: A Three-Step Leadership Framework

At the heart of the book lies the AAA Model of Adapt, Amplify, Accelerate.

Adapt with Inner Clarity focuses on self-understanding through Swadhyaya (self-study) and Sama (equanimity). This step ensures leaders act from a place of balance rather than reaction.

Amplify with Ethical Discernment encourages decision-making guided by Viveka (wisdom) and value-based frameworks, ensuring that technology serves humanity rather than undermines it.

Accelerate with Human Alignment promotes purposeful action through Sankalpa (intent) and Sambandh (relationships), ensuring that growth remains anchored in human values.

This model equips leaders to navigate rapid technological changes without compromising integrity or societal welfare.

The Dharmic Panchasheel: Five Pillars of Ethical Leadership

Murthy also introduces a Dharmic Panchasheel a set of five guiding principles embedded in India’s culture, by designing it for CEOs, policymakers, and innovators:

Satyam: Commitment to truth in data and narratives, ensuring transparency in an age prone to manipulation. Ahimsa – Building systems that avoid causing emotional, societal, or ecological harm. Seva – Designing technology to serve the underserved, making progress inclusive. Viveka – Exercising conscious, value-driven decision-making over impulsive expansion. Sambandh – Prioritizing human connection and empathy over mechanical efficiency.

These principles serve as a moral compass for leaders operating in complex, high-velocity environments.

Core Leadership Principles for the AI Era

The book addresses three key “fault lines” in leadership: the Integrity Gap (values not clearly articulated), the Awareness Gap (reflection replaced by speed), and the Relevance Gap (disconnect from cultural and ethical realities). Murthy’s approach restores balance by embedding mindfulness, purpose, and social responsibility into leadership processes.

The Dharmic Leaders’ Toolkit

A standout feature is the Dharmic Leaders’ Toolkit, which translates philosophy into practice. It includes morning Sankalpa rituals for intention-setting, red flag decision maps to spot ethical risks, and empathy loops for strengthening team cohesion.

These tools provide leaders with actionable methods to align daily decisions with long-term values.

K.V. Murthy’s AI-Driven Leadership is more than a book, it is a call to redefine leadership for an age where technology often outpaces morality. By integrating ancient dharmic principles with modern strategy, Murthy offers a roadmap for leaders who seek not only success but significance. The message is clear: AI may power the future, but it is human conscience that must steer it.

The book is now available on online platforms, inviting leaders, innovators, and changemakers to embrace a new paradigm — one where speed meets stillness, and technology meets Dharma.

To know more about these frameworks, visit: https://www.oneintheuniverse.in/products/ai-driven-leadership-leading-with-dharma-in-the-age-of-ai/1583202000003638803

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.