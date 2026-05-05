IPMAT Indore 2026 Concludes Successfully; Supergrads Releases First-Cut Analysis

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) successfully conducted the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 today, May 4, 2026, in a single slot from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, across test centres in various cities nationwide.

Supergrads by Toprankers, one of India's leading IPMAT preparation platforms, has released its first-cut post-exam analysis based on feedback collected from 100+ test-takers immediately after the exam.

Exam Structure Remained Unchanged

The two-hour computer-based test retained its standard three-section format with sectional time limits of 40 minutes each:

1.Quantitative Ability (Short Answer) - 15 questions

2.Quantitative Ability (MCQ) - 40 questions

3.Verbal Ability (MCQ) - 35 questions

The marking scheme awarded +4 marks for each correct answer, with a penalty of -1 for incorrect responses in the MCQ sections. The Short Answer section carried no negative markings.

Overall, Paper Analysis

Despite challenging weather conditions at several centers, student sentiment was largely positive. The overall difficulty level was MODERATE and perceived as easier compared to IPMAT 2025. While the QA MCQ section felt lengthier and trickier, QA SA emerged as the clear comfort zone. Pattern continuity with IPMAT 2025 validated preparation strategies, with zero surprise elements reported.

Quote from Karan Mehta, Supergrads:

"IPMAT 2026 stayed true to its structure, which is a huge win for serious aspirants. The paper was moderate overall easier than 2025, but vocab-heavy Verbal and lengthy QA MCQs ensured that conceptual clarity and time management were still key differentiators. QA Short Answer was definitely the rank booster this year."

Section-Wise Analysis

Quantitative Ability (MCQ)

Difficulty: Moderate

Good Attempts: 18-22

Key Highlights:

Lengthier and trickier than SA. Coordinate Geometry with 5 questions, DI Set on Ratio with 5 questions, and Modern Math including P&C and Probability dominated. Arithmetic had 3-4 questions. Accuracy mattered more than attempts.

Quantitative Ability (SA)

Difficulty: Easy

Good Attempts: 10-12

Key Highlights:

Easiest section and a major scoring opportunity. Arithmetic dominated with 5 questions covering SI/CI, Percentages, Speed & Distance, Ratio & Proportion, and Profit & Loss. Also featured 3 questions from Data Arrangement and Inequalities.

Verbal Ability

Difficulty: Easy but Vocab-Heavy

Good Attempts: 32-36

Key Highlights:

There were 3 conceptual RC passages on themes like 'How do pets communicate?', 'Rage Bait', and 'The Nile River'. Heavy focus on vocabulary, phrasal verbs, and idioms including 'Cost an arm and a leg' and 'Let the cat out of the bag'. 6 double/triple fillers tested contextual judgment. Straightforward for strong readers.

Expected Cut-Offs

Based on Supergrads' preliminary analysis and student feedback, the expected cut-off for General Category candidates to receive a Personal Interview call from IIM Indore is likely to fall in the range of 180 – 190 marks out of 360.

Category QA (SA) QA (MCQ) VA (MCQ) General 28 35 118 EWS 20 25 95 NC-OBC 16 21 81 SC 12 15 69 ST / PwD 8 11 49

"The written test is only the first hurdle. The Personal Interview round carries 35% weight in the final selection. Candidates should immediately start preparing their academic profile, work on communication skills, and practice mock interviews," added Karan Mehta.

What's Next

Supergrads will release a detailed report covering topic-wise weightage, question-level difficulty analysis, and refined cut-off predictions within 24 hours. Free post-exam analysis sessions and PI preparation resources are available at www.toprankers.com.

With the written test now behind them, candidates must immediately shift focus to the Personal Interview round, which carries a decisive 35% weight in the final IIM Indore selection process. Ensure you to get well prepared for the final day.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.