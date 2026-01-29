India, January 2026: India’s Leading Influential Business Leaders of 2026 celebrate visionary entrepreneurs and executives shaping the nation’s economic future. This curated list highlights innovators driving growth, disruption, and social impact across industries, whose leadership, resilience, and strategic foresight continue to redefine success in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Partha Pratim Chakraborty: Building Trust and Long-Term Value in Kolkata’s Real Estate Landscape

Partha Pratim Chakraborty, Managing Director of SREEVEN Group, has built his real estate journey on patience, integrity, and a deep understanding of people’s housing needs. Starting with a small six-unit project, he focused on doing things right, using quality materials, honest practices, and thoughtful design. Over the years, SREEVEN Group has grown into a trusted name in Kolkata’s suburban real estate market, particularly for LIG and MIG housing. Under his leadership, SREEVAN GROUP won the ET NOW Real-Estate Conclave & Awards for “Excellence in Budget Segment Homes” in 2025. Drawing from early exposure to his family’s legal and construction businesses, Partha has steered the company through challenges like demonetisation and the pandemic, while staying committed to sustainability, transparency, and long-term value for homebuyers. Currently, the group is targeting 2 lakh sq. ft. across 250 units/homes, emphasizing sustainable and smart development.

Darpan Jairaj Kale: Building the Future of Smart Cities with AI-Driven Infrastructure

Darpan Jairaj Kale, Founder and CEO of DPIFS Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is driving a new model of smart city development through AI-powered, financially sustainable infrastructure. With deep experience in urban systems and digital technologies, he identified early limitations in conventional traffic and surveillance solutions, particularly their high capital requirements and lack of scalability. This led him to establish DPIFS in 2020 with a BOT-based, zero-capex model for governments, enabling rapid deployment of intelligent traffic systems and urban surveillance without financial strain on public authorities. Under his leadership, DPIFS has evolved into a full-stack execution platform delivering AI-driven traffic management, adaptive signals, digital infrastructure, and centralised command systems. His execution-first approach and long-term vision position DPIFS as a future-ready partner in India’s smart city transformation.

Vidhyaprakash M.R.: Driving Sustainable Cooling Solutions Through Excel Coatings India Pvt. Ltd.

Vidhyaprakash M.R. founded Excel Coatings India Pvt. Ltd. with the mission of delivering sustainable, energy-efficient coating solutions that help buildings withstand extreme Indian summers while reducing power consumption and environmental impact.

Backed by over two decades of industry expertise, the company is a trusted name in cool roof technology and heat-reflective building coatings. Its flagship product, EXCEL CoolCoat®, is a high-SRI cool roof paint designed to lower rooftop temperatures, improve indoor comfort, and reduce cooling costs.

EXCEL CoolCoat® is internationally quality certified and Green Product certified by IGBC, reinforcing Excel Coatings’ commitment to eco-friendly construction solutions.

Trusted by residential, commercial, and institutional clients across India, with products available in major cities and exported internationally, Excel Coatings continues to support sustainable construction and energy-efficient buildings through proven, durable, and certified coating technologies.

Dr Swapnil Kale: Bringing Field Experience Into the Immigration Debate

Dr Swapnil Kale is the founder of Migrant Master, a qualified lawyer (LLB), currently pursuing an LLM in Immigration Law from the UK. His immigration advisory firm focuses on legal, compliance-driven migration pathways for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Since establishing the firm in 2011, Dr Kale has worked closely with RCICs, lawyers and international education partners to support applicants across Canada, the UK, the US, Germany and parts of Europe. His work spans entrepreneur visas, skilled migration, education routes, and business-led programs such as Canada’s Start-Up Visa, C11 Investment Visa, and Entrepreneur PNP programs. Alongside advisory practice, Kale engages in immigration awareness initiatives aimed at improving applicant literacy around eligibility, documentation, and realistic timelines. He also guides his clients on Citizenship by Investment in European Countries (Germany, Italy, Greece and others) and Caribbean Islands. His recently released book, The Canadian Dream, reflects this approach, examining how misinformation and overselling continue to shape migration decisions and why informed planning remains central to long-term settlement success.

Ruhhi Siingh: Resilience-Led Leadership with a Global Vision

Based in Bengaluru, Ruhhi Siingh is a woman leader whose professional journey reflects purpose, discipline, and a clear global vision. Having battled cancer three times, she channels her lived experience into structured guidance, contributing actively through her social media platforms to support individuals and business aspirants with clarity, responsibility, and long-term thinking.

Ruhhi believes that government-led initiatives in India are creating meaningful opportunities and seeks to act as a credible bridge, helping people understand and utilise these initiatives lawfully and ethically. With her base in South India and an international outlook, she is focused on global expansion through value-driven collaborations, guided by a clearly defined 2026 vision rooted in integrity and impact.

Afrin Fathima: Where Courage Became the Foundation of Zaafrin’s Mandi House

Afrin Fathima, Founder of Zaafrin’s Mandi House, built her brand on a simple but powerful belief: food must be made with responsibility, not just skill. After quietly saving for nearly a decade, she invested her entire life savings to start Zaafrin’s, without investors, without loans, and without shortcuts. For Afrin, the business was never about chasing trends or rapid expansion, but about earning trust, one plate at a time. A mother and entrepreneur, she chose courage over comfort, determined to build something her children could be proud of. That mindset shapes Zaafrin’s Mandi House’s identity today, slow, steady, and values-driven, where consistency matters more than visibility. In an industry often driven by speed, Zaafrin’s Mandi House stands as a reminder that lasting brands are built on integrity, discipline, and the courage to begin when nothing feels safe.

Reshma Srijay: Crafting Deeply Personal Weddings Through Flora Wedding Planners

Founded in 2012 by visionary planner Reshma Srijay, Flora Wedding Planners, based in Coimbatore, was born from a simple yet powerful belief that every couple deserves a wedding that feels deeply personal, without being bound by trends or excessive budgets. Reshma built the brand on the idea that bespoke, customised experiences can be both meaningful and accessible. With over a decade of expertise, Flora is known for transforming empty lands into dream venues and crafting design narratives rooted in each couple’s story. Her hands-on leadership and calm crisis management on the ground have earned the trust of families across South India. From executing the much-loved wedding of Bigg Boss fame couple Amir and Pavni to intimate family celebrations, Reshma’s detail-driven, production-led approach ensures stress-free, soulful celebrations that reflect individuality, culture, and heartfelt connection.

Amit Samanta: From Indian Army Veteran to Founder of NSN Hotels

NSN Hotels Private Limited, based in Delhi, is redefining online hotel booking with a strong focus on trust, transparency, and customer support. Founded in 2022 by Amit Samanta, an ex-Army professional, the company was born out of firsthand experiences with booking mismatches, last-minute cancellations, and poor customer service faced by travellers. NSN Hotels addresses these gaps with 24/7 customer care, assured smooth check-ins, and a 100% refund guarantee as per the booking policy, offering travellers peace of mind at every step of their journey. Designed for families, business travellers, and frequent explorers, NSN Hotels positions itself as a reliable and customer-first hotel booking platform built on service, integrity, and accountability.

