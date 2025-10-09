Hoopr Expands as India’s Largest Royalty-Free Music and SFX Library

In advertising and content creation, sound is the invisible force that drives emotion, recall, and action. From festive campaigns to digital-first brand films, the right soundtrack transforms ideas into memorable experiences. Yet, creators and marketers often face barriers with copyright strikes, licensing hurdles, and limited access to culturally relevant music.

Hoopr is solving this with the expansion of India’s largest royalty-free music and sound effects (SFX) library. The new scale of offerings provides unmatched variety, speed, and authenticity for every creative professional.

The expanded library now includes over 12,500+ tracks and thousands of SFX, designed to cater to the growing needs of India’s creator and advertising community. From Bollywood inspired beats and regional folk to contemporary EDM and cinematic scores, the collection covers every mood, genre, and use case.

Key highlights include:

Wider Genre Spectrum – Classical, devotional, cinematic, folk, pop, electronic, and more.





– Classical, devotional, cinematic, folk, pop, electronic, and more. Exclusive Partnerships – Unique tracks from leading Indian composers and emerging indie artists.





– Unique tracks from leading Indian composers and emerging indie artists. Curated Playlists – Ready-to-use collections for festivals, trending themes, and campaigns.





– Ready-to-use collections for festivals, trending themes, and campaigns. Enhanced Search Tools – Advanced filters by mood, genre, instrument, and vocals vs instrumental for faster discovery.





This expansion establishes Hoopr as the definitive copyright-safe audio platform in India, offering both cultural richness and global production standards.

Benefits to Creators and Brands

The expansion delivers clear advantages for advertisers, filmmakers, influencers, and agencies:

Copyright-safe use – Avoid strikes, takedowns, and legal complexities.





– Avoid strikes, takedowns, and legal complexities. Authentic Indian sounds – Connect with audiences through culturally resonant music.





– Connect with audiences through culturally resonant music. Platform-friendly licensing – All tracks cleared for YouTube, Meta, OTT, and beyond.





– All tracks cleared for YouTube, Meta, OTT, and beyond. Time-saving access – Curated playlists and AI-powered recommendations streamline workflow.





India’s digital advertising market continues to accelerate, with a projected growth rate of 30% CAGR through 2025. Alongside, the creator economy is expanding rapidly, driving unprecedented demand for high-quality, royalty-free audio.

Global libraries often fail to address India’s cultural and linguistic diversity, while traditional licensing models remain expensive and complex. Hoopr’s expanded library directly fills this gap, delivering an India-first solution built for speed, scale, and creative confidence.

For marketers, creators, and agencies looking to elevate their storytelling, Hoopr’s expanded library is more than a resource, it’s an ecosystem designed to fuel creativity without limits.

Explore the catalog today at hoopr.ai and discover new playlists, soundscapes, and collaborations built for India’s creators.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.