After a decade of clinical validation in the United States, HabitNu, a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recognised lifestyle change program, has officially expanded to India with a clear mandate: bring evidence-based metabolic health transformation to a country battling rising obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle-driven disorders.

Unlike app-only wellness platforms, HabitNu enters the Indian market with a high-touch + high-tech approach, combining behaviour science, live coaches, smart tracking, and culturally relevant meal and lifestyle personalisation.

Built on U.S. Science. Re-engineered for India

HabitNu started as part of the U.S. National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and has delivered outcomes across thousands of participants. According to published studies and program audits, HabitNu members in the U.S. have recorded measurable weight loss, improved HbA1c, increased physical activity, and long-term habit maintenance.

For India, the company rebuilt the program around the realities of the Indian plate and Indian work–life patterns:

Rice, roti, dal, sabzi, reframed with portion science, not restriction

Focus on metabolic flexibility, not fad diets

Behaviour change coaching to address food noise, stress, and habit loops

Protocols adapted for Indian shift workers, young professionals, homemakers, and older adults

Bengaluru is the launchpad because it behaves like a pressure cooker for the modern Indian lifestyle. Long commutes, tech-driven desk jobs, late-night food ordering, and a citywide dependence on filter coffee create the perfect test environment for a metabolic intervention. HabitNu’s India team built the program inside this real, chaotic rhythm of the city. The system is designed for people juggling standups, traffic on ORR, weekend binges in Indiranagar, and the mental gymnastics of balancing work, family, and health. By proving it works in Bengaluru’s peak-workload, food-loving ecosystem, HabitNu sets the foundation to scale across India with confidence.

India’s First Integrated GLP-1–Informed Lifestyle Program

HabitNu arrives at a time when GLP-1 medications have reshaped global conversations on weight loss. But Indian users face a critical gap: medication alone does not fix habits, nutrition, stress, or long-term behaviour patterns.

HabitNu’s India version integrates GLP-1–informed strategies:

Structured nutrition guidelines for appetite control

Behavioural systems to reduce cravings and binge cycles

Maintenance-phase guidance for post-GLP weight regain prevention

This positions HabitNu as India’s only full-stack metabolic health program designed specifically for both GLP-1 users and non-users.

High-Touch Coaching Meets Smart Technology

HabitNu is built on a belief: data can inform change, but humans create it. The program pairs each member with a trained coach, supported by:

A behaviour-science-based curriculum

App dashboards for progress tracking

Nudges, check-ins, and weekly goal reviews

Community challenges and accountability loops

This balanced model has been proven to increase compliance, sustain weight loss, and improve metabolic markers.

Bangalore-Built. America-Proven.

HabitNu’s India launch hub is in Bengaluru, led by a multi-disciplinary team across clinical research, behavioural science, technology, and consumer health strategy. The India team collaborated closely with U.S. program leads to ensure scientific consistency while adapting the experience for cultural relevance and accessibility.

Our goal is not another wellness app. India doesn’t need more steps, streaks, or slogans, said Sindhu, HabitNu’s CEO.

We’re here to deliver real metabolic outcomes through a system that blends empathy, evidence, and accountability.

Addressing a National Health Crisis

India is currently home to:

The world’s largest population of young diabetics

Rapidly rising obesity indicators in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities

An expanding workforce battling chronic stress and sedentary routines

HabitNu’s launch directly targets this widening metabolic gap with a program that delivers measurable outcomes, not temporary motivation or trend-based diets.

What HabitNu Offers

1:1 Coaching by trained behaviour specialists

by trained behaviour specialists Scientifically designed modules based on CDC-recognised frameworks

based on CDC-recognised frameworks Lifestyle protocols for Indian meals, eating windows, and home-cooked routines

for Indian meals, eating windows, and home-cooked routines Stress, sleep, and habit-building systems

Long-term relapse prevention plans

Affordable plans for individuals and enterprises

B2B Wellness for Indian Employers

HabitNu is also rolling out a dedicated Corporate Metabolic Health Program for India. With obesity and diabetes draining healthcare budgets, employers are seeking measurable programs, not superficial wellness perks.

HabitNu’s corporate offering includes:

Baseline metabolic assessments

Cohort-based coaching

ROI-linked reporting

Health claims reduction tracking

For companies, the pitch is simple: wellness is business savings. The HabitNu Promise

HabitNu enters India with a pledge:

To replace quick fixes with long-term transformation built on science, coaching, and culturally grounded lifestyle change.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.