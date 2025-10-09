In international education, a single policy change can reshape entire markets. A tweak to student visa rules or post-study work rights can instantly shift student sentiment, disrupt recruitment strategies, and turn top study destinations into question marks overnight.

At Gresham Global, we represent universities from key destinations like the UK, Canada, and Europe, delivering services in student recruitment, partner development, compliance, and market strategy. What makes this industry uniquely volatile is its vulnerability to the political and policy decisions of every country in which our clients operate. It’s not unlike any other export sector subject to geopolitics, public opinion, and shifting diplomatic winds.

Shifting Power in International Education

In recent years, we’ve seen a dramatic transformation. Traditional strongholds such as the USA, UK, Australia, and Canada are tightening immigration policies in a bid to regulate student inflows. Meanwhile, emerging destinations Ireland, Germany, France, and New Zealand are opening doors wider, offering attractive post-study pathways and progressive internationalisation policies. As a result, the playing field is more competitive than ever.

Take the USA: despite housing many of the world’s top-ranked institutions, it's seen waning interest from South Asian students due to long visa delays, inconsistent processes, and unclear career pathways. The UK experienced a surge after reinstating the Graduate Route but is now refining policies to target only “the best and brightest”. Canada, once a favourite, has felt the impact of diplomatic friction with India, and although the situation is stabilising, questions remain about whether demand will return to its peak years of 2014–2020.

Thriving Through Change: Our Strategic Response

At Gresham Global, navigating this shifting landscape is core to what we do. Here’s how we stay ahead:

Anticipating Change

We monitor political cycles, public sentiment, immigration white papers, and historical policy trends to forecast shifts that could impact South Asian student mobility. This proactive approach enables us to pivot strategies before changes take effect. Tracking Competition & Embracing Collaboration

Competitor analysis is vital. Changes in scholarships, entry criteria, or partner incentives can sway student decisions. We benchmark continuously, staying both competitive and open to collaborative opportunities that enhance value for students and institutions alike. Agile Strategy Updates

Our recruitment plans are built for adaptability. Messaging, partnerships, and student engagement strategies are updated in real time, minimising the fallout from abrupt policy shifts. Mapping Local Sentiment

In markets like South Asia, perception drives decisions. We map community sentiment and feed insights directly into our marketing and counselling frameworks to ensure our messaging remains relevant and resonant. Engagement with Policy Stakeholders

We stay connected with embassies, education councils, and government bodies not just to stay informed but to contribute to the policy conversation through advocacy and insight-sharing.

Leading with Clarity, Adapting with Confidence

In this sector, change is the only constant. Success doesn't lie in resisting it but in anticipating, interpreting, and responding with clarity. At Gresham Global, we’re committed to guiding our partners through uncertainty, ensuring their international strategies are resilient, responsive, and ready for what’s next.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised