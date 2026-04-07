From The Nephrologist’s Desk: Why A Whatsapp Message Can’t Replace A Consultation

New Delhi [India], April 07: As a nephrologist, my professional life revolves around maintaining the delicate balance of fluids, electrolytes, and filtration that allows the human body to function smoothly. With the growing use of digital communication, a new expectation has quietly emerged—the belief that a brief WhatsApp message or a short phone call may be sufficient to address a medical concern or renew a strong prescription.

When I recommend an in-person consultation, it is not meant as an inconvenience. It is guided by my responsibility as a Doctor and an unwavering focus on patient safety.

The Precision of Kidney Care

The kidneys are among the body’s most finely tuned organs. Unlike many common ailments, kidney disorders often progress silently. Rising creatinine levels or dangerously high potassium do not announce themselves with pain or discomfort.

A message such as, “My legs seem a little swollen—should I increase my diuretic?” may understandably come from a place of concern and trust. However, such decisions require careful evaluation. Without proper assessment, adjusting medication could unintentionally:

Lower blood pressure excessively

Strain kidney function due to over-dehydration

Be undertaken without the benefit of recent laboratory values or a physical examination

Ethics Before Convenience

It is sometimes assumed that doctors insist on clinic visits primarily for financial reasons. In truth, offering advice over a message is quicker and easier. Requesting a consultation reflects a conscious choice to prioritise thorough evaluation over convenience.

Good medical care is not measured by how quickly a response is sent, but by how carefully decisions are made. Consultation fees support the systems, expertise, and accountability required to deliver safe care. Thoughtful evaluation today often prevents complications tomorrow.

The Limits of a Screen

Nephrology depends greatly on objective clinical findings. Subtle but critical signs—such as changes in skin colour, neck vein pressure, or accurate body weight—can only be assessed reliably in person. These details cannot be fully captured through digital communication alone.

The Specialist’s Commitment

When a patient is advised to visit the clinic, the intention is simple: to protect kidney health and ensure that treatment remains safe and appropriate. This approach reflects a commitment to long-term wellbeing and the prevention of avoidable emergencies. Careful medicine may take more time, but it remains the most responsible form of care.

Dr. Abhyuday Singh Rana is a Consultant Nephrologist at Medanta – The Medicity in Gurugram, specialising in kidney transplantation, dialysis, and interventional nephrology. He has expertise in kidney care and advanced nephrology treatments.

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