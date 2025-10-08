Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Internationally acclaimed Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Vishal Khullar successfully performed a highly challenging Redo Aortic and Mitral Valve Replacement with Quadruple Bypass Surgery on a 70-year-old diabetic patient in Mumbai.

When the patient approached Dr. Vishal Khullar, he complained of severe breathlessness from progressive heart failure. His medical history showed he had mechanical Aortic and Mitral valve replacements 22 years ago.

Further diagnostic examination indicated a dangerous ingrowth of tissue (pannus) onto both mechanical valves. This caused extremely high pressure gradients and was compounded by severe triple-vessel coronary artery disease.

Dr. Khullar’s Observation and Action Plan

Dr. Vishal Khullar commented that, considering the patient's age and complex medical history, the treatment required a cardiac procedure to be performed with precision and accuracy. He recommended a redo double valve replacement procedure to replace the tissue valves in place of the failed mechanical valves. The tissue valves would be a reliable replacement considering the patient’s age. Along with this procedure, a quadruple coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) was essential to restore blood flow to the heart.

He further added that such redo cardiac surgeries are very risky and demand detailed planning and procedures, especially if multiple complex procedures are performed. In such cases, we attempt to resolve the critical issues, such as obstructed heart valves and severe coronary artery blockages, in a single operation in the hope of full recovery of the patient with an extended lifespan.

Dr. Khullar’s Expertise and Exceptional Track Record

Dr. Khullar is recognised for his expertise in intricate cardiac surgeries, drawing on his experience as a former Senior Associate Consultant at the prestigious Mayo Clinic and advanced training at the Cleveland Clinic. He is synonymous with successfully treating complex and multifaceted cardiac cases.

Currently, he is affiliated with Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, Mumbai. With over three decades of hands-on experience in performing challenging and critical cardiac cases with great success. His past association with Cleveland and Mayo Clinic indicates an opportunity to train under the most globally acclaimed cardiac surgeons and acquire experience in administering the latest cardiac protocols. Incidentally, he is the first Cardiovascular Surgeon in the Indian Subcontinent to hold the position of Senior Associate Consultant at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA.

Successful Recovery of the patient

Upon receiving consent, Dr. Khullar successfully performed this critical and challenging nine-hour surgery. The patient's postoperative recovery was uneventful. The patient was discharged on the seventh day. The patient was completely symptom-free, including the debilitating breathlessness he had complained of earlier. He could resume his normal and active lifestyle. This case highlights Dr Khullar’s expertise in complex, re-operative cardiac surgery. It also demonstrates his acumen in managing challenging cases and delivering life-changing outcomes for patients with restricted lifestyles.

About Dr. Vishal Khullar:

Dr. Vishal Khullar is an expert Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon practising in Mumbai. Dr. Khullar is committed to providing exceptional care and achieving superior outcomes for his patients. He has successfully performed complex adult cardiac surgery, including redo surgeries, heart and lung transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, and complex aortic procedures.

Prior to returning to India, Dr. Khullar received training at the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic, both acclaimed medical institutions for cardiac treatment. Additionally, he has been a member of the Transplant Selection Committee for both donors and recipients.

