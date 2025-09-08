Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025
The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards 2025 honored leading teachers and changemakers for their contributions to education and society.
New Delhi, September 8, 2025 – On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust organized the prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The ceremony honored distinguished teachers, educators, and changemakers from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to education, knowledge dissemination, and social upliftment.
The event was graced by eminent dignitaries. The Hon’ble Chief Guest (Inaugural) was Shri Mohan Singh Bisht Ji, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Hon’ble Chief Guest (Valedictory) was Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn Ji, Hon. Ex-Chairman, PSC, Railway Board of India.
The occasion was further adorned by our Guests of Honour:
- Parvinder Singh, Ambassador, World Peace United Nations, sharing the message of peace and global harmony.
- Shri Sudhir Gupta, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, New Delhi, encouraging noble causes.
- Shikha Joshi, Social Worker and Women Activist, for her inspiring presence.
The program was organised under the leadership of Dr. Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and the dedicated efforts of Ms. Reshu Gupta, Organizing Secretary, ISRHE.
The event proceedings were gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma as Masters of Ceremony, ensuring the program’s elegance and smooth flow. The press and communication responsibilities were coordinated by Om Sharma, Mr. Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr. Sumit, who collectively ensured effective outreach and coverage of the event.
List of Awardees Honored
The following awardees were felicitated with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025:
- Dr. Snehal Pushkar Abhyankar
- Dr. V. Radhika
- Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan
- Ms. Rajni Verma
- Ms. Zeba Khan
- Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Dubey
- Prof. Abdul Latif
- Prof. K. Mohanasundaram
- Prof. Harsh Purohit
- Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare
- Prof. Dr. M. Devendra
- Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar
- Dr. M. Vijaya Kanth
- Dr. Varadaraj Aravamudhan
- Dr. A. Gayathri
- Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar Naik
- Dr. N. Ashokkumar
- Mr. Virendra Kumar
- Mr. Rakesh Kumar
- Dr. Harpreet Kaur
- Dr. Mishu Tripathi
- Mr. Amit Biswas
- Dr. Harihara Krishnan R
- Prof. Sushmita Deb Chaudhury
- Mr. Sachchidanand Mandal
- Dr. Smriti Kiran Saimons
- Mr. Boya Naveen Kumar
- Dr. Renu Gupta
- Dr. Amrin Jalal Baig
- Ms. Rakhi Kapoor
- Mr. Madhusudan Das
- Mr. Satya Prakash Bhardwaj
- Dr. Syed Shabih Hassan
- Ms. Neeta Singh
- Dr. Ajit Kumar
- Dr. Dhevahi Elumalei, Ph.D, FABMS, FIAAMS
- Dr. Pabitra Ranjan Maiti
- Prof. Usha Batra
- Mr. Aneesh K. Vijayan
- Prof. Vijay Samuel G
- Dr. J. Sandhya
- Mr. Anoop K
- Mr. Rakesh Jagdishchandra Shah
- Dr. Govind Singh Koundal
- Dr. Madhulika Kumari
- Dr. S. C. Pandey
- Dr. Atul Kumar
- Dr. Banesab Babu Raje Shaikh
- Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni
- Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir
- Dr. Anjali Shokeen
- Dr. Tamal Pramanick
- Dr. A. Stanley Raj
- Dr. S. Cynthia
- Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajshekhar
- Mr. Karanpal Singh
- Dr. Bhanwar Lal
- Dr. Uzma Parveen Shaikh
- Dr. N. Ganesh
- Prof. Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar
- Prof. Ila Agarwal
- Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw
- Dr. Devendra Pal
- Dr. Rajan Chaurasia
- Dr. Jajbir Singh
- Mr. Neeraj Kumar
- Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali
- Dr. Stella Chand
- Mr. Nishant Jaiswaal
- Dr. Jagdish Pandey
- Dr. Atmaram Vitthal Andhale
- Ms. Gagandeep Kaur
- Dr. Prerna Bhati
- Dr. Chandrashekhar S. Vaidya
- Dr. Amanpreet Kaur Kang
- Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Tewari
- Dr. Oshin Yadav
- Dr. Mrs. J Mano Ranjini Vishnu Priyan
- Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry
- Dr. R. Shridhar
- Prof. (Dr.) Anil Mittra
- Dr. Mahipinder Kaur
- Mr. Sanjib Roy
- Dr. S. Vijaya
- Mr. Suresh Chand Yogi
- Ms. Akshika Trivedi
- Ms. Oorja Akshara
- Master Saadyaant Kaushal
- Ms. Ankita Singh
- Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj
- Ms. Shilpa Surya
- Dr. Ram Prasad Vimal
- Dr. Ashis Kumar Saha
- Prof. (Dr.) Sarika Angi Kapila
- Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir C Hindwan
- Mrs. Megha Malhotra
- Mr. Pushpendra Singh
- Dr. Viplove Verma
- Mr. Vikash Kumar Bhakat
- Ms. Anupam Sinha
- Prof. Hemant Ramakant Dongre
- Ms. Dyana I.
- Mr. Anitya Kumar Gupta
- Dr. Priti Waghela
- Dr. Nikita Kulkarni
- Ms. Jasvir Kaur
- Dr. Swati Anand
- Mr. Rakesh Chandola
- Vanitaben Ashokbhai Patel
- Dr. Arun Kumar
- Prof. (Dr.) Neeraj Verma
- Prof. Ramashankar Chourasia
- Prof. (Dr.) Neha Jain
- Ms. Preeti Gupta
- Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj
- Mr. Manoj Goyal
- Dr. Sumit Jain
- Mrs. Shilpa Tamrakar
- Dr. Suyash Kamal Soni
- Dr. Tripti Kumari
- Mrs. Savita Kumbhar
- Mrs. Pallavi Abhinandan Shrirambekar
- Dr. Ramesh Kumar S. Borkute
- Dr. Suhas Khot
- Dr. Dipak Ashok Zope
- Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil
- Dr. Sangram Keshari Mallik
- Mr. Akansh Garg
- Rajarshi Gurukul, Bhaktapur, Nepal
- Dr. A. Shaji George
- Dr. Anshu Rajpurohit
- Mr. Anil Jawa
- Mr. Deepak Sagar
- Mr. Arun Sharma
- Mr. Rohit Sisodiya
- Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kakulapati
- Dr. Dilip Sarah
- Shanki Khurana
- Dr. Koduri Sreelakshmi
