New Delhi, September 8, 2025 – On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust organized the prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The ceremony honored distinguished teachers, educators, and changemakers from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to education, knowledge dissemination, and social upliftment.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries. The Hon’ble Chief Guest (Inaugural) was Shri Mohan Singh Bisht Ji, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Hon’ble Chief Guest (Valedictory) was Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn Ji, Hon. Ex-Chairman, PSC, Railway Board of India.

The occasion was further adorned by our Guests of Honour:

Parvinder Singh, Ambassador, World Peace United Nations, sharing the message of peace and global harmony.

Shri Sudhir Gupta, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, New Delhi, encouraging noble causes.

Shikha Joshi, Social Worker and Women Activist, for her inspiring presence.

The program was organised under the leadership of Dr. Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and the dedicated efforts of Ms. Reshu Gupta, Organizing Secretary, ISRHE.

The event proceedings were gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma as Masters of Ceremony, ensuring the program’s elegance and smooth flow. The press and communication responsibilities were coordinated by Om Sharma, Mr. Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr. Sumit, who collectively ensured effective outreach and coverage of the event.

List of Awardees Honored

The following awardees were felicitated with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025:

Dr. Snehal Pushkar Abhyankar Dr. V. Radhika Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan Ms. Rajni Verma Ms. Zeba Khan Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Dubey Prof. Abdul Latif Prof. K. Mohanasundaram Prof. Harsh Purohit Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare Prof. Dr. M. Devendra Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar Dr. M. Vijaya Kanth Dr. Varadaraj Aravamudhan Dr. A. Gayathri Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar Naik Dr. N. Ashokkumar Mr. Virendra Kumar Mr. Rakesh Kumar Dr. Harpreet Kaur Dr. Mishu Tripathi Mr. Amit Biswas Dr. Harihara Krishnan R Prof. Sushmita Deb Chaudhury Mr. Sachchidanand Mandal Dr. Smriti Kiran Saimons Mr. Boya Naveen Kumar Dr. Renu Gupta Dr. Amrin Jalal Baig Ms. Rakhi Kapoor Mr. Madhusudan Das Mr. Satya Prakash Bhardwaj Dr. Syed Shabih Hassan Ms. Neeta Singh Dr. Ajit Kumar Dr. Dhevahi Elumalei, Ph.D, FABMS, FIAAMS Dr. Pabitra Ranjan Maiti Prof. Usha Batra Mr. Aneesh K. Vijayan Prof. Vijay Samuel G Dr. J. Sandhya Mr. Anoop K Mr. Rakesh Jagdishchandra Shah Dr. Govind Singh Koundal Dr. Madhulika Kumari Dr. S. C. Pandey Dr. Atul Kumar Dr. Banesab Babu Raje Shaikh Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir Dr. Anjali Shokeen Dr. Tamal Pramanick Dr. A. Stanley Raj Dr. S. Cynthia Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajshekhar Mr. Karanpal Singh Dr. Bhanwar Lal Dr. Uzma Parveen Shaikh Dr. N. Ganesh Prof. Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar Prof. Ila Agarwal Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw Dr. Devendra Pal Dr. Rajan Chaurasia Dr. Jajbir Singh Mr. Neeraj Kumar Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali Dr. Stella Chand Mr. Nishant Jaiswaal Dr. Jagdish Pandey Dr. Atmaram Vitthal Andhale Ms. Gagandeep Kaur Dr. Prerna Bhati Dr. Chandrashekhar S. Vaidya Dr. Amanpreet Kaur Kang Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Tewari Dr. Oshin Yadav Dr. Mrs. J Mano Ranjini Vishnu Priyan Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry Dr. R. Shridhar Prof. (Dr.) Anil Mittra Dr. Mahipinder Kaur Mr. Sanjib Roy Dr. S. Vijaya Mr. Suresh Chand Yogi Ms. Akshika Trivedi Ms. Oorja Akshara Master Saadyaant Kaushal Ms. Ankita Singh Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj Ms. Shilpa Surya Dr. Ram Prasad Vimal Dr. Ashis Kumar Saha Prof. (Dr.) Sarika Angi Kapila Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir C Hindwan Mrs. Megha Malhotra Mr. Pushpendra Singh Dr. Viplove Verma Mr. Vikash Kumar Bhakat Ms. Anupam Sinha Prof. Hemant Ramakant Dongre Ms. Dyana I. Mr. Anitya Kumar Gupta Dr. Priti Waghela Dr. Nikita Kulkarni Ms. Jasvir Kaur Dr. Swati Anand Mr. Rakesh Chandola Vanitaben Ashokbhai Patel Dr. Arun Kumar Prof. (Dr.) Neeraj Verma Prof. Ramashankar Chourasia Prof. (Dr.) Neha Jain Ms. Preeti Gupta Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj Mr. Manoj Goyal Dr. Sumit Jain Mrs. Shilpa Tamrakar Dr. Suyash Kamal Soni Dr. Tripti Kumari Mrs. Savita Kumbhar Mrs. Pallavi Abhinandan Shrirambekar Dr. Ramesh Kumar S. Borkute Dr. Suhas Khot Dr. Dipak Ashok Zope Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil Dr. Sangram Keshari Mallik Mr. Akansh Garg Rajarshi Gurukul, Bhaktapur, Nepal Dr. A. Shaji George Dr. Anshu Rajpurohit Mr. Anil Jawa Mr. Deepak Sagar Mr. Arun Sharma Mr. Rohit Sisodiya Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kakulapati Dr. Dilip Sarah Shanki Khurana Dr. Koduri Sreelakshmi

