Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBrand WireDr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025

The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards 2025 honored leading teachers and changemakers for their contributions to education and society.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, September 8, 2025 – On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust organized the prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The ceremony honored distinguished teachers, educators, and changemakers from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to education, knowledge dissemination, and social upliftment.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries. The Hon’ble Chief Guest (Inaugural) was Shri Mohan Singh Bisht Ji, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Hon’ble Chief Guest (Valedictory) was Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn Ji, Hon. Ex-Chairman, PSC, Railway Board of India.

The occasion was further adorned by our Guests of Honour:

  • Parvinder Singh, Ambassador, World Peace United Nations, sharing the message of peace and global harmony.
  • Shri Sudhir Gupta, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, New Delhi, encouraging noble causes.
  • Shikha Joshi, Social Worker and Women Activist, for her inspiring presence.

The program was organised under the leadership of Dr. Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and the dedicated efforts of Ms. Reshu Gupta, Organizing Secretary, ISRHE.

The event proceedings were gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma as Masters of Ceremony, ensuring the program’s elegance and smooth flow. The press and communication responsibilities were coordinated by Om Sharma, Mr. Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr. Sumit, who collectively ensured effective outreach and coverage of the event.

List of Awardees Honored

The following awardees were felicitated with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025:

  1. Dr. Snehal Pushkar Abhyankar
  2. Dr. V. Radhika
  3. Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan
  4. Ms. Rajni Verma
  5. Ms. Zeba Khan
  6. Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Dubey
  7. Prof. Abdul Latif
  8. Prof. K. Mohanasundaram
  9. Prof. Harsh Purohit
  10. Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare
  11. Prof. Dr. M. Devendra
  12. Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar
  13. Dr. M. Vijaya Kanth
  14. Dr. Varadaraj Aravamudhan
  15. Dr. A. Gayathri
  16. Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar Naik
  17. Dr. N. Ashokkumar
  18. Mr. Virendra Kumar
  19. Mr. Rakesh Kumar
  20. Dr. Harpreet Kaur
  21. Dr. Mishu Tripathi
  22. Mr. Amit Biswas
  23. Dr. Harihara Krishnan R
  24. Prof. Sushmita Deb Chaudhury
  25. Mr. Sachchidanand Mandal
  26. Dr. Smriti Kiran Saimons
  27. Mr. Boya Naveen Kumar
  28. Dr. Renu Gupta
  29. Dr. Amrin Jalal Baig
  30. Ms. Rakhi Kapoor
  31. Mr. Madhusudan Das
  32. Mr. Satya Prakash Bhardwaj
  33. Dr. Syed Shabih Hassan
  34. Ms. Neeta Singh
  35. Dr. Ajit Kumar
  36. Dr. Dhevahi Elumalei, Ph.D, FABMS, FIAAMS
  37. Dr. Pabitra Ranjan Maiti
  38. Prof. Usha Batra
  39. Mr. Aneesh K. Vijayan
  40. Prof. Vijay Samuel G
  41. Dr. J. Sandhya
  42. Mr. Anoop K
  43. Mr. Rakesh Jagdishchandra Shah
  44. Dr. Govind Singh Koundal
  45. Dr. Madhulika Kumari
  46. Dr. S. C. Pandey
  47. Dr. Atul Kumar
  48. Dr. Banesab Babu Raje Shaikh
  49. Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni
  50. Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir
  51. Dr. Anjali Shokeen
  52. Dr. Tamal Pramanick
  53. Dr. A. Stanley Raj
  54. Dr. S. Cynthia
  55. Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajshekhar
  56. Mr. Karanpal Singh
  57. Dr. Bhanwar Lal
  58. Dr. Uzma Parveen Shaikh
  59. Dr. N. Ganesh
  60. Prof. Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar
  61. Prof. Ila Agarwal
  62. Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw
  63. Dr. Devendra Pal
  64. Dr. Rajan Chaurasia
  65. Dr. Jajbir Singh
  66. Mr. Neeraj Kumar
  67. Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali
  68. Dr. Stella Chand
  69. Mr. Nishant Jaiswaal
  70. Dr. Jagdish Pandey
  71. Dr. Atmaram Vitthal Andhale
  72. Ms. Gagandeep Kaur
  73. Dr. Prerna Bhati
  74. Dr. Chandrashekhar S. Vaidya
  75. Dr. Amanpreet Kaur Kang
  76. Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Tewari
  77. Dr. Oshin Yadav
  78. Dr. Mrs. J Mano Ranjini Vishnu Priyan
  79. Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry
  80. Dr. R. Shridhar
  81. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Mittra
  82. Dr. Mahipinder Kaur
  83. Mr. Sanjib Roy
  84. Dr. S. Vijaya
  85. Mr. Suresh Chand Yogi
  86. Ms. Akshika Trivedi
  87. Ms. Oorja Akshara
  88. Master Saadyaant Kaushal
  89. Ms. Ankita Singh
  90. Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj
  91. Ms. Shilpa Surya
  92. Dr. Ram Prasad Vimal
  93. Dr. Ashis Kumar Saha
  94. Prof. (Dr.) Sarika Angi Kapila
  95. Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir C Hindwan
  96. Mrs. Megha Malhotra
  97. Mr. Pushpendra Singh
  98. Dr. Viplove Verma
  99. Mr. Vikash Kumar Bhakat
  100. Ms. Anupam Sinha
  101. Prof. Hemant Ramakant Dongre
  102. Ms. Dyana I.
  103. Mr. Anitya Kumar Gupta
  104. Dr. Priti Waghela
  105. Dr. Nikita Kulkarni
  106. Ms. Jasvir Kaur
  107. Dr. Swati Anand
  108. Mr. Rakesh Chandola
  109. Vanitaben Ashokbhai Patel
  110. Dr. Arun Kumar
  111. Prof. (Dr.) Neeraj Verma
  112. Prof. Ramashankar Chourasia
  113. Prof. (Dr.) Neha Jain
  114. Ms. Preeti Gupta
  115. Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj
  116. Mr. Manoj Goyal
  117. Dr. Sumit Jain
  118. Mrs. Shilpa Tamrakar
  119. Dr. Suyash Kamal Soni
  120. Dr. Tripti Kumari
  121. Mrs. Savita Kumbhar
  122. Mrs. Pallavi Abhinandan Shrirambekar
  123. Dr. Ramesh Kumar S. Borkute
  124. Dr. Suhas Khot
  125. Dr. Dipak Ashok Zope
  126. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil
  127. Dr. Sangram Keshari Mallik
  128. Mr. Akansh Garg
  129. Rajarshi Gurukul, Bhaktapur, Nepal
  130. Dr. A. Shaji George
  131. Dr. Anshu Rajpurohit
  132. Mr. Anil Jawa
  133. Mr. Deepak Sagar
  134. Mr. Arun Sharma
  135. Mr. Rohit Sisodiya
  136. Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kakulapati
  137. Dr. Dilip Sarah
  138. Shanki Khurana
  139. Dr. Koduri Sreelakshmi

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards – 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Embed widget