Crafting Lifestyle Statements With Vision And Precision

India, January 2026: In an era where brands are no longer just products but reflections of identity, Dr Rasik Kadam, CMD of Icone De Style Pvt Ltd, stands out as a visionary leader redefining the meaning of lifestyle and cinema in India. A lifestyle entrepreneur and a forward-thinking producer, Dr Kadam represents a new generation of leadership that blends creativity with calculation to build lasting, meaningful brands.

Lifestyle as an Identity, Not Just Luxury

For Dr. Rasik Kadam, lifestyle is not limited to fashion, glamour, or luxury; it is a powerful expression of thought, attitude, and individuality. This philosophy forms the backbone of Icone De Style Pvt. Ltd., a company that operates at the intersection of lifestyle branding and film production. Every initiative under the Icone De Style banner aims to create statement brands, brands that resonate emotionally and culturally with audiences.

His vision is clear: Indian, especially Marathi, brands deserve a global quality presentation without losing their cultural soul.

A Calculative Producer Who Champions Creativity

Within the film industry, Dr Kadam is increasingly recognised as a calculative yet creative producer. He firmly believes that creativity flourishes best when supported by structured planning, financial discipline, and strategic execution.

According to him, “When creativity is supported by calculation, the result is a product the audience truly wants to see.”

This balanced approach has positioned him as a producer who not only backs strong stories but also ensures that those stories are presented with technical excellence.

‘Ghabadkund’ – Redefining the Marathi Film Landscape

Dr Rasik Kadam’s upcoming Marathi film Ghabadkund has already created a strong buzz within the industry. More than just a film, Ghabadkund is being viewed as a trend-setting project that challenges conventional patterns of Marathi cinema.

The project places strong emphasis on technical aspects, cinematography, sound design, background score, editing, and overall cinematic treatment. While the storyline remains central, the film’s strength lies in how technology and storytelling merge seamlessly to enhance the audience experience.

Industry insiders describe Dr Kadam as a pro-storyline, pro-technical producer, someone who respects the creative process while ensuring that every cinematic element meets future-ready standards.

Shaping the Future of Marathi Cinema

Dr Rasik Kadam envisions a Marathi film industry that is content-driven, technically advanced, and globally competitive. Through Icone De Style Pvt. Ltd., he aims to bridge the gap between artistic expression and commercial sustainability, ensuring that meaningful cinema also finds mass appeal.

His long-term goal is to see Marathi cinema evolve beyond regional boundaries and earn its place on global platforms, supported by strong narratives and world-class production values.

Dr Rasik Kadam is more than a producer or entrepreneur; he is a visionary shaping the future of lifestyle branding and Marathi cinema. By combining insight, innovation, and intelligent calculation, he is setting new benchmarks for what audiences can expect in the years ahead.

Ghabadkund is not just a film; it is a statement of intent, signalling the arrival of a new wave in Marathi cinema led by thoughtful, future-focused creators like Dr Rasik Kadam.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.