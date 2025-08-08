Cold Wallet Presale Buyers Prepare For 4,900% ROI! SUI Falters & Stellar Slips

When two top-performing coins start losing ground, attention often shifts to emerging players. That’s exactly what we’re seeing. SUI's recent decline, triggered by its delayed ETF decision and an upcoming token unlock, has made holders uneasy. Meanwhile, Stellar is struggling to maintain support near $0.40, dampening market sentiment. Though both had strong runs in July, the momentum is clearly slowing down.

This shift brings Cold Wallet into sharper focus. Now in stage 17 of its presale, priced at $0.00998, Cold Wallet is gaining traction fast. Analysts are drawing comparisons with early-stage Solana and MATIC due to their reward-focused wallet ecosystems. With a projected listing price of $0.3517, those entering now could be looking at returns surpassing 4,900%. For those scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, this one stands out as a serious contender.

Cold Wallet Presale Gains Strength as Stage 17 Progresses

Cold Wallet has advanced to presale stage 17, backed by substantial buyer activity. The CWT coin is currently priced at $0.00998, with more than $5.8 million already raised and over 694 million coins sold. Market analysts suggest it could follow the early trajectory of Solana and MATIC. What’s capturing serious attention is its live utility; users are already receiving cashback on swaps, ramps, and gas, delivering real-time value.

The projected exchange debut at over $0.3517 suggests that even at this point, buyers could secure gains upwards of 4,900%. Its cashback-based model gives it daily relevance, while the coin’s supply strategy is structured to support steady long-term benefits. There’s no waiting game here. By holding CWT in their wallets, users increase their tier level and enjoy higher cashback rates.

Evidence of traction is clear. Telegram bot data shows several five-figure purchases over the last 48 hours. Whale wallets are accumulating, and many early participants are returning to buy more. Such early pressure often signals the potential for a powerful price run once listings go live.

If you’re still exploring what might qualify as the best crypto to buy now, Cold Wallet makes a compelling case. With an active platform, fast-selling presale, and tangible reasons to hold CWT, the project offers clarity over hype. Timing could be everything here, especially with Stage 17 on the horizon.

SUI Slumps Further as Token Unlock Approaches

SUI has experienced a sharp drop, falling from $4.44 to around $3.59 in recent sessions. This downturn followed news of the SEC postponing its decision on a related ETF, and with a major token unlock on the way, pressure is mounting. Approximately 44 million SUI, worth about $166 million, is set to enter circulation, adding to the uncertainty.

Although the project’s total value locked (TVL) recently hit a new peak at $2.28 billion, this hasn’t reassured holders. Technical signs are bearish, with the price sliding below the 50-day EMA and liquidation levels rising. Analysts are monitoring support at $3.49 and $3.16 as key zones. Without a clear reversal, SUI remains a high-risk position heading into August.

Stellar's Momentum Weakens After July Peak

Stellar had a strong July run that lifted XLM above $0.44, but momentum has since faded. The price now hovers below the 10-day SMA and is testing the $0.39 support level. Key indicators like MACD have turned negative, pointing to slowing demand. There’s now heightened uncertainty about whether Stellar can stay in its current range or face another pullback.

Even so, market signals are mixed. A bullish pennant pattern is developing, and the long/short ratio of 1.14 indicates quiet buyer interest. On forums, sentiment remains optimistic, and AltIndex gives XLM a sentiment score of roughly 90. Still, the Fear & Greed Index is hovering in neutral territory, putting the Stellar outlook in a holding pattern until stronger buying interest returns.

Why Cold Wallet Could Be the Smarter Play Now

With SUI’s price retreating due to ETF delays and a token unlock, and Stellar showing signs of slowing after its July high, attention is naturally shifting. Both coins maintain strong fundamentals, but their short-term outlooks remain unclear as they hover near support.

In contrast, Cold Wallet’s ongoing stage 17 presale, priced at $0.00998, offers a different trajectory. With a working product, an expanding user base, and cashback rewards already active, it brings immediate utility. The chance to gain 4,900% before listing at $0.3517 adds further appeal. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, Cold Wallet presents itself as a well-timed and utility-driven option worth watching.

