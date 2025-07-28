Momentum is building across crypto, but not every project is moving the same way. Arbitrum (ARB) is showing signs of a breakout as Arbitrum technical analysis points to a falling wedge, often a bullish reversal. Meanwhile, the Algorand (ALGO) price pattern suggests recovery, with on-chain activity rising ahead of its upcoming roadmap reveal.

Still, both face caution in the market. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is charging forward. Its Beat Vesting Pass is now extended, offering 100% coin access from launch, a rare move that puts buyers fully in control. With over $354 million raised and 24.4 billion coins sold, BDAG’s presale sits at $0.0016, with a projected 3025% ROI. No delays, no waiting. Just full access. That's why BlockDAG (BDAG) tops the list of top crypto coins now.

Arbitrum Technical Analysis Hints at Bullish Breakout

Arbitrum (ARB) has gained 1.7% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.4567, despite a 5.17% weekly drop. Arbitrum technical analysis highlights a falling wedge pattern, which often signals a bullish breakout. If confirmed, ARB could climb to $1.10 or even $1.50. However, daily trading volume fell by 31.1% to $224.67 million, and open interest declined slightly by 0.42% to $291.54 million, showing cautious sentiment.

The wedge shows that selling pressure is weakening. Arbitrum technical analysis suggests the pattern has formed lower highs with consistent support. Yet, the breakout needs a backtest to confirm strength. Current indicators from Arbitrum technical analysis hint at potential upside, but low participation could delay movement. Patience remains key for ARB watchers.

Algorand (ALGO) Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum

Algorand is preparing to release a new roadmap on July 31, aiming to regain momentum in the market. Once a strong Layer-1 project, it lost ground after major setbacks, including AlgoFi’s shutdown and FIFA's switch to Avalanche. The network now holds $170 million in total value locked. However, recent activity shows progress; transactions rose 15% in a week, and active addresses climbed 9.7%.

Algorand (ALGO) price pattern reflects a possible bullish shift, supported by the double-bottom formation and a golden cross on the daily chart. The Algorand (ALGO) price pattern also shows a break-and-retest, hinting at a strong recovery. With a roadmap coming and possible fund approval, the Algorand (ALGO) price pattern may signal further gains ahead.

BlockDAG Extends Beat Vesting to August 4, Allowing 100% Liquidity

BlockDAG has officially extended the Beat Vesting Pass, but only for a few more days. After thousands of messages from the community, the team has brought it back one last time, giving buyers a final opportunity to unlock 100% liquidity at launch. That means no lockups, no delayed payouts, and no phased releases. Users get full access to all their BDAG coins from Day One.

Typically, presale buyers must wait months to access their full holdings. Beat Vesting flips that model. With this pass, no one is tied down. Anyone can buy now and have every coin available when BlockDAG launches. The catch? This extension is only valid until August 4. After that, it’s gone for good.

This limited-time return of Beat Vesting isn’t just a marketing trick; it’s a response to real user demand. And it comes while the BlockDAG presale is in full swing. Over $354 million raised. More than 24.4 billion coins sold. BDAG is now priced at $0.0016 in Batch 29, with a projected 3025% ROI from the current price to its $0.05 launch price.

This is why BDAG ranks among the top crypto coins in 2025. The liquidity option, combined with real tech and massive presale traction, gives it an edge most projects lack. No more waiting lines. No more tiered unlocks. Beat Vesting puts buyers in control from launch day 1 if they act before August 4.

What Looks Promising Long-Term?

The charts are buzzing, and momentum’s shifting fast. Arbitrum (ARB) is teasing a breakout, with Arbitrum technical analysis throwing up all the right signals. Algorand’s (ALGO) comeback story is building, too, as the Algorand (ALGO) price pattern flashes bullish signs ahead of its roadmap drop.

But let’s be honest, neither is offering 100% coin access on Day One. BlockDAG is. With the Beat Vesting Pass extended for a few more days, it’s not just joining the race; it’s flooring it. Over $354 million raised, a presale price of $0.0016, and a shot at 3025% ROI? That’s not noise, that’s a move. Anyone looking for top crypto coins with real momentum, BlockDAG’s making that choice loud and clear.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.